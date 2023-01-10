Community Bulletin Board: North Brunswick: Jan. 11

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers.

The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

Volunteers needed for Woodbridge Township Domestic Violence Response Team (DVRT) in North Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Edison, Metuchen, Sayreville, South Plainfield and Woodbridge.

For more information contact dvteam@woodbridgedvrt.org, call 732-634-4500 ext. 2802, or visit woodbridgedvrt.org.

The Arts Institute of Middlesex County is presenting, promoting, and supporting a multitude of arts and culture events, exhibitions, and shows throughout the month of January. These events are free to enjoy for all County residents and beyond.

January’s event highlights include:

Programming “Reimagined, Equity Recentered” with Deonté Griffin-Quick Arts Institute of Middlesex County – Join via Zoom at 2 p.m. Jan. 11 for an interactive conversation about the successes and challenges of recently launched programs that center the needs of community and artists; and how organizations of all sizes can reimagine the programming they offer to better connect with their communities and stakeholders.

Art Together – Art Together is the Zimmerli’s FREE drop-in family art making workshop series. Dates include Feb. 12, March 12, April 2, and May 21 from 1-3 p.m.

Windows of Understanding – Opening Reception – Join on Jan. 17 at 4:30 p.m. for the opening reception of Windows of Understanding as the county celebrates the 6th annual run of its social justice art initiative. The opening reception will be held at Barca City, 47 Easton Ave., New Brunswick.

Wash and Learn at the Handy Street Laundromat, 314 Handy St., New Brunswick on Jan. 18 at 4 p.m. Join Roosevelt Elementary School in this special after school literacy program that is open to all. They will be spending time reading together, doing hands-on activities, and giving out prizes.

SEO/Web & Social Media Integration for Nonprofits – Join via Zoom on Jan. 24 at 11 a.m. for a workshop that will focus on how to generate leads and increase search rankings for a nonprofit website.

For more information visit http://www.middlesexcountynj.gov/artsandculture for full details on all the events listed above and many more. Registration details and links to live stream events are available.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 13 at the North Brunswick Senior Center, 15 Linwood Place, North Brunswick.

For more information, call the Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Services at 732-247-0922 ext. 475.

The Middlesex County Magnet Schools have scheduled open houses on all five campuses for prospective students and their parents to become familiar with the career offerings and academic programs available.

East Brunswick Campus, 112 Rues Lane, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 21, 2023.

Perth Amboy Campus, 457 High St., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 28, 2023.

For more information visit www.mcvts.net.

RWJBarnabas Health continues its urgent appeal for blood and platelet donations, especially Type O blood, this January during National Blood Donor Month in response to a severe blood and platelet shortage among hospitals throughout the state. The surge in respiratory illnesses and recent winter weather has exacerbated the already acute nationwide shortage, and blood suppliers are in critical need of blood products in order to meet the demands throughout this winter.

New Brunswick Islamic Center Blood Drive will help in those efforts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 28 in the gymnasium, 1330 Livingston Ave., North Brunswick.

Eagle’s Landing Day Camp is hosting its annual WinterFest Open House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 29. This event is free and open to the public for anyone who wants to learn more about the award-winning camp.

The Directors will be on hand to give guided tours of the American Camp Association accredited facility. In addition, activities will be occurring throughout the day, including airbrush tattoos and a selfie photo booth. Multiple projects will be led by instructors in both Arts & Crafts and Baking for children to complete and enjoy.

The 2023 camp season runs for eight weeks from June 26 to Aug. 18, Monday through Friday. Enrollment rates increase on Feb. 1 and this event is the last time to register before the price goes up. A full refund is available until June 1.

The camp is located at 74 Davidson Mill Road, North Brunswick.

Free rabies clinic for dogs and cats from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 25 at the Municipal Annex, 98 Renaissance Boulevard North, North Brunswick.

Overflow parking available in the Middle School parking lot. Dogs must be on a secure leash and cat owners must use a carrier.