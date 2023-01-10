Perth Amboy man charged with robbing bank in Middletown

A Middlesex County man has been arrested and criminally charged in connection with a bank robbery that took place in Middletown late in December, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Jan. 9.

Miguel A. Angeles, 42, of Perth Amboy, has been charged with first degree armed robbery, according to a press release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

At 10:43 a.m. Dec. 28, members of the Middletown Township Police Department were dispatched to the Valley Bank on Route 35 south between Twin Brooks Avenue and Woodland Drive to investigate a report of an alarm activation.

Upon their arrival, law enforcement officers learned a masked man had entered the bank and stolen almost $8,000 before fleeing the scene, according to the press release.

An investigation conducted by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, the Middletown Township Police Department and the FBI ultimately led to the arrest and charging of Angeles.

Angeles remains in custody pending a detention hearing currently scheduled to take place on Jan. 11 in New Jersey Superior Court, Freehold.

This case has been assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Cummings of the Major Crimes Bureau.

Convictions on charges of this nature are commonly punishable by terms of 10 to 20 years in state prison, according to the press release.

Anyone with information about this matter is asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Middletown Township Police Department Detective Keith Hirschbein at 732-615-2100.