Kendal, Baglio to lead Princeton school board in 2023

Three newly re-elected school board members were sworn into office and new officers were chosen at the Princeton Public Schools Board of Education’s reorganization meeting Jan. 3.

Deborah Bronfeld, Dafna Kendal and Susan Kanter were sworn into office for three-year terms. Bronfeld is serving her third term and Kanter is serving her second term. Kendal is serving her third, non-consecutive term.

Kendal was appointed to serve as school board president and Betsey Baglio was appointed to serve as the school board vice president.

Kendal was nominated by school board member Jean Durbin, who thanked Kendal for her leadership, her ability to listen and her “unfailing commitment” to students.

Kendal, in turn, thanked the school board members for appointing her to a second term as school board president.

“It’s a privilege to work alongside each of you. (To say that) we are volunteers, it really doesn’t do justice to the level of professionalism among the board members. Thank you for your service. I look forward to working with each of you,” Kendal said.

In retrospect, Kendal said, the school board “got a lot done” – from gaining approval of a referendum to replace leaky roofs to signing a five-year contract with the Princeton Regional Education Association.

The school district completed its first year with Dr. Carol Kelley, its new superintendent, and also welcomed Dr. Kimberly Tew as its assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, Kendal said.

Baglio said she was very proud to work alongside her colleagues on the school board.

“I am very grateful for your trust in me as a member of the leadership,” Baglio said.

Baglio also thanked school board member Michelle Tuck Ponder for her year of service as school board vice president.

In other business, the school board adopted its meeting schedule for 2023. The meetings will alternate between in-person and virtual meetings via Zoom.

In-person meetings will be held in January, March, May, July, September and November. Virtual meetings will be held in February, April, June, August, October and December.