Herman tapped as chairman of Jackson Planning Board for 2023

JACKSON — Tzvi Herman has been elected to serve as chairman of the Jackson Planning Board for 2023.

The board held its 2023 reorganization meeting on Jan. 9 in the municipal building. The meeting was live-streamed to the community.

The regular members of the Planning Board in 2023 are Jeffrey Riker (representative of the Jackson Environmental Commission), Jackson Business Administrator Terence Wall, Township Council President Martin Flemming, Joseph Sullivan, Leonard Haring Jr., Michelle Campbell, Mordechai Burnstein, Ken Bressi (mayor’s designee) and Herman.

Mayor Michael Reina is a member of the board, but designates an individual (Bressi) to sit on the panel in his place.

The alternate members of the Planning Board for 2023 who will serve when a regular member or members is/are absent are Lisa DeMarzo and Shimshon Heller.

Robert Hudak, who was the board’s chairman in 2022, and Noah Canderozzi have not returned to the board in 2023.

Flemming was not present for the reorganization meeting.

The members of the Planning Board serve as volunteers without compensation.

As the first order of business during the reorganization meeting, Herman was nominated to serve as the board’s chairman for the first time. He was unanimously elected to the position by his fellow board members.

Campbell was then nominated to serve as the board’s vice chairwoman and was unanimously elected to the position by her fellow board members.

The board has a new attorney for 2023. A unanimous vote among board members confirmed the appointment of Robert Shea to the position.

Shea succeeds Sean Gertner, the board’s former attorney who recently was named a judge in state Superior Court.

Unanimous votes confirmed the reappointment of Doug Klee, of the firm Owen, Little and Associates, Beachwood, as the board’s engineer, and Ernie Peters, of the firm Remington and Vernick Engineers, Toms River, as the board’s planner and traffic engineer.

The board members did not hear any development applications during the reorganization meeting.

Several applications that were carried from 2022 were given hearing dates.

The following applications are now on the board’s agenda for the Jan. 23 meeting:

• Bellevue Estates, LLC – 443 Leesville Road, preliminary and final major subdivision to subdivide property into four lots. The board’s professionals said they are waiting for revised plans for this application;

• Bellevue Estates, LLC, 443 Leesville Road, preliminary and final major site plan to construct four private schools. The board’s professionals said they are waiting for revised plans for this application;

• Bennetts Mills Realty, LLC, 28 Johnson Lane and 334 Bennetts Mills Road, construction of Johnson Lane Daycare and Medical Center;

• 135 Commodore, LLC, 135 East Commodore Blvd., proposed contractor’s office, showroom, garage, warehouse and shop;

• County Line Construction, Sams Road, time extension for previously approved preliminary and final major subdivision.

Jackson Planning Board meetings are open to the public. Residents who wish to comment on a development application must appear in person to do so, as comments from members of the public are not accepted via the live-stream of the meeting.