Bordentown Township recognizes community members

The Township of Bordentown recognized two members of the community in its monthly newsletter.

The township honored and thanked Mission Fire Chief Steven C. Scholey for his service to the community.

Scholey was born and raised in the Bordentown area and began his fire service journey by becoming a volunteer at the age of 16 at Hope Hose Humane Company No. 1. He was hired as a part-time fire inspector in 1993 and then as a full-time firefighter in 1996 for Bordentown Township Fire Department No. 1, according to the newsletter.

His dedication and service to the community continued as he rose through the ranks when he was promoted to captain in 2000, deputy chief in 2010, and chief of the department in 2016, until his retirement on Dec. 1, 2022.

Pauline Kostoulakos celebrated her birthday 100th birthday in 2022 with a celebration party at Villa Mannino Ristorante and Pizzeria on Route 130 in November with 85 people.

She received a proclamation from Mayor Steve Benowitz.

Kostoulakos and her husband Paul, who passed away in 2010, were married for 62 years. They have a son, daughter, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

She enjoys “being creative and has a love of embroidering, knitting and crocheting,” according to her proclamation.

“She has made many gifts for others using her creative craft and she loves to sew.”