HomeEast Brunswick SunElderly woman fatally struck by motor vehicle in East Brunswick

Elderly woman fatally struck by motor vehicle in East Brunswick

Submitted Content
By Submitted Content

An 82-year-old East Brunswick woman was fatally struck by a motor vehicle at the intersection of Cranbury Road and Rues Lane, according to the East Brunswick Police Department.

Police officers responded to the fatal incident at approximately 8:26 p.m. Jan. 9, police said.

The pedestrian, Samette Martin, was critically injured and pronounced deceased, according to police.

An investigation is being conducted by Patrolman Christian Longhitano and Patrolman Ryan Welch of the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section at 732-390-6969.

Previous articleEatontown Patrolman Ryan Hennelly featured in podcast episode
Submitted Content
Submitted Content
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Stay Connected

0FansLike
163FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

ABOUT US

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 - Newspaper Media Group