Elderly woman fatally struck by motor vehicle in East Brunswick

An 82-year-old East Brunswick woman was fatally struck by a motor vehicle at the intersection of Cranbury Road and Rues Lane, according to the East Brunswick Police Department.

Police officers responded to the fatal incident at approximately 8:26 p.m. Jan. 9, police said.

The pedestrian, Samette Martin, was critically injured and pronounced deceased, according to police.

An investigation is being conducted by Patrolman Christian Longhitano and Patrolman Ryan Welch of the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section at 732-390-6969.