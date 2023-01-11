HomeHopewell Valley NewsHopewell NewsMorehouse to continue serving as Hopewell Borough council president

Morehouse to continue serving as Hopewell Borough council president

ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer
Hopewell Borough Hall on East Broad Street in Hopewell.

Hopewell Borough Councilman David Mackie and the council’s newest member Krista Weaver took their oath of offices to begin their three-year terms at the Hopewell Borough Council’s reorganization meeting on Jan. 3.

Mackie and Weaver ran for the two open seats during an uncontested race in the November 2022 general election.

Weaver is serving her first term on the Council. She replaces former Councilman Chris Fossel, who did not run for re-election.

The Hopewell Borough Council is a six-member body that currently has a 5-1 Democratic majority.

The Council consists of Councilman Charles “Sky” Morehouse, Councilman Ryan Kennedy, Councilwoman Debra Stuhler, Councilwoman Samara McAuliffe, Councilman David Mackie, and Councilwoman Krista Weaver.

Morehouse was nominated by Mackie to serve another term as council president for 2023.

Fellow Council members unanimously appointed Morehouse to serve as council president during a voice vote at the meeting.

“The wheels move forward. It is wonderful to see you all and it is wonderful to be starting the 2023 year. I think it is going to be a good year,” he said.

After the passing of longtime Council President David Knights, Morehouse has continued to serve in the role of council president since the fall of 2013.

