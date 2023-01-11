Philip Pearce Rayner, 53, of Skillman passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on Monday, December 19, 2022.

A free spirit with a gentle and warm disposition, Phil loved his family above all else. He was a fiercely loving husband and father. He had a special ability to bond with children, creating a ridiculous amount of fun with his “no rules” attitude. He was a beloved and committed coach of his daughter’s softball team, the Flemington Flames. Phil found solace in the peacefulness and beauty of nature. He was frequently out hiking in the Sourland Mountains, or spending time at Long Beach Island with his kids. He loved music, hosting weekly jam sessions with his friends in his garage. Phil’s creativity and his gift for carpentry leaves a legacy that lives on in the many projects he completed for his family, friends and clients. There was no mechanical problem that Phil couldn’t solve. An avid sports fan, Phil could often be found cheering for the New York Yankees or Las Vegas Raiders.

Philip is survived by his devoted wife, Zsuzsi Rayner; cherished children Benjamin and Phoebe; beloved son of Pearce M. and Mary Ann Rayner; dear brother to Meaghan Ottesen (Chris) and Tyler Rayner (Joy); and special uncle to Christian and Colin Ottesen, and Evelyn and Pearce Rayner. Philip is also survived by the many good friends he has met along his journey, extended family and his canine companions, (the late Buster) and Jax.

A Celebration of Phil’s Life will be held in the near future.

In lieu of flowers, accounts have been set up to support the needs of Philip’s beloved children. Donations can be made out to them individually: Benjamin Rayner and Phoebe Rayner.

Checks can be sent to:

33 Zion Wertsville Road

Skillman NJ 08558