Health Sciences Institute graduates ready to begin nursing careers

The Health Sciences Institute, at the Brookdale Community College Nursing Pinning Ceremony on Jan. 3, recognized the accomplishments of 59 nursing graduates.

Student speaker and nursing graduate Taylor Soave applauded Brookdale faculty and staff “for getting us all to this milestone in our lives. They were there every step of the way to guide us in the right direction and provide encouragement.

“Brookdale lived up to its expectations by ensuring student success. The faculty and staff truly care about each and every one of their students and wanted us to be successful in our time here. They helped shape us and taught us core values and how important it is to be passionate,” Soave said.

Brookdale President David M. Stout addressed the nursing graduates and thanked them for making Brookdale proud of their hard work, perseverance and selflessness in dedicating their lives to helping others, according to a press release.

The graduating nurses will also participate in Brookdale’s 52nd commencement ceremonies on May 11, in addition to the pinning ceremony, a tradition in the healthcare field.

“The pin links you to all the alumni of this program who have gone forward to be among the very best nurses in this country,” said Dr. Jayne Edman, dean of the Health Sciences Institute. “The pin is meant to serve as a reminder that you are entering the most trusted profession in the United States.”

“You are an extraordinary group as you began nursing school during a pandemic,” said guest speaker Georgia Cassidy, Instructor of Nursing at Brookdale. “And you are beginning your professional nursing career at a time when our world needs nurses more than ever.”

Nursing graduate Monica Bubello gave the farewell address, celebrating with her peers the limitless love they can provide in their careers, according to the press release.

“The people that sit in front of me are not just colleagues and classmates, these people are my friends. Because you just have to be after all we have been through together. I am so proud of my friends tonight, in our navy blue scrubs ready to take on the world,” Bubello said.

During the ceremony, six graduates were recognized for being in the Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honor Society, Alpha Sigma Chapter: Mirlande Fils-Aimee, Shannon Foley-Vonheeder, Lindsay Kelly, Roxanne Rosa, Megan Seyler and Alisha Womack.

Special recognition went out to nursing graduate Cherrelle Rainey and her grandmother, who graduated in the first nursing class at Brookdale and attended the pinning ceremony to encourage and cheer for her granddaughter, according to the press release.