East Windsor Township man charged with aggravated assault, weapons charges after alleged altercation at gas station

An East Windsor Township man was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses after an altercation at a gas station on Princeton-Hightstown Road, according to the West Windsor Police Department.

The man stopped at the Valero gas station at 351 Princeton-Hightstown Road to buy gas around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 4, police said. After the attendant finished pumping the gas, the man allegedly told the attendant that he had been provided $1 less of gas than he paid for and that the attendant owed him $1, police said.

The verbal dispute escalated to a physical confrontation when the man got out of the car and allegedly punched the attendant in the face two times, causing minor injuries, police said.

The man also allegedly brandished a folding knife during the dispute, which was recovered from an empty garbage can nearby, police said.

The man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, police said. He was processed and released.