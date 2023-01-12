Manalapan Police Beat, Jan. 12

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:

On Dec. 30 at 5:45 p.m., employees of P.C. Richard & Son, 55 Route 9 South, Manalapan, reported that an unknown individual shoplifted $200 worth of merchandise from the business and fled the area operating a Red Ford Fiesta. Patrolman Everett McNulty handled the report.

On Dec. 30 at 6:04 p.m., Patrolman Edward Burns responded to the area of Tennent and Taylors Mills roads to investigate a report of a motor vehicle crash. Police said a 43-year-old female resident of Princeton Junction was found to be driving while intoxicated. The driver was arrested, transported to police headquarters, processed and released after being issued summonses.

On Jan. 2 at 11:03 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that two unknown men attempted to open two vehicles that were parked in the driveway of a Sandpiper Drive residence. Both vehicles were locked and no items were removed. Patrolman Jeff Emslie handled the report.

On Jan. 2 at 1:39 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual defrauded the victim in the amount of $4,000 via the internet. Patrolman Mantas Stanionis handled the report.