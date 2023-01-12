Old Bridge man faces drug and weapon charges after months-long investigation

An Old Bridge man faces a number of drug and weapon offenses after a months-long investigation by the Middlesex County Narcotics Task Force, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department.

Elijah Parker, 35, was arrested in New Brunswick on Jan. 5 after he was allegedly observed engaging in several suspected hand-to-hand narcotics transactions, according to a press release through the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Parker attempted to flee the scene on foot but was apprehended immediately without incident and taken into custody by members of the Middlesex County Narcotics Task Force and members of the New Brunswick Police Department.

At the time of his arrest, Parker was found in possession of two loaded 9mm handguns with no serial numbers, approximately 70 folds of heroin, several grams of crack-cocaine, and approximately 1,200 dollars in cash, according to the press release.

Parker was charged with two counts of second-degree possession of a firearm while committing a CDS (controlled dangerous substance) offense, two counts of third-degree manufacturing/distributing CDS, one count of third-degree possession/distribution within 1,000 feet of school property, one count of third-degree possession/distribution within 500 feet of certain public property, two counts of third-degree prohibited weapons – firearm without serial number, two counts of third-degree possession of a CDS, two counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, two counts of second-degree certain person to not have a weapon and one count of resisting arrest, according to the press release.

Parker is currently being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center in North Brunswick pending the result of his pre-trial detention hearing.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3300 or the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5200.