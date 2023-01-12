Tree to be planted in New York’s Central Park in memory of long-time Princeton native

A dear and cherished friend of Princeton, Barbara Herzberg, passed away on Oct. 24, 2022.

She had been a long-time resident of Princeton and an active member of the community for many years. She was active with Princeton Community Players, Community Without Walls, and the Jewish Center of Princeton.

Shakespeare spoke of the world being a stage and of the entrances and exits of its players. We all have our own story of her entrance into our lives, but we all share in the sorrow of her exit.

Many of us know of Barbara from her time as an educator, but she was so much more than her profession. She was a passionate student of art and a frisky world traveler. New York City provided the perfect learning environment for Barbara. She would often attend plays, made use of her subscription to the MET (Metropolitan Museum of the Art), and enjoyed winter carriage rides through Central Park, after the obligatory “hot toddy.”

A tree in Central Park will be endowed to represent the branches of learning and her name will be engraved into a granite paving stone. The stone will be placed upon the park’s Literary Walk, alongside statues of Sir Walter Scott, Robert Burns, and Shakespeare.

She has led a full life and deserves to have an everlasting legacy. Please give, so that we may reach our $5,000 goal and honor the life of such a cherished friend and her shuffle from this mortal coil.

Those interest in donating visit http://support.centralparknyc.org/goto/Barbara_Herzberg.

Ron Kelly

Hamilton Square