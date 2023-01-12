West Windsor home deemed ‘unsafe’ after fire

A West Windsor Township family’s home was deemed “unsafe” after a fire damaged their home in the Colonial Park neighborhood, off Penn Lyle Road, according to the West Windsor Police Department.

The fire was reported at 10:16 p.m. on Jan. 10. The first responding police officer on the scene observed smoke coming out of the vents on the second floor of the house. The residents escaped the house unharmed, police said.

The Princeton Junction Volunteer Fire Co., the West Windsor Volunteer Fire Co., and the West Windsor Division of Fire and Emergency Services responded to the scene. They put out the fire within 15 minutes of their arrival, police said.

Firefighters located the fire in the ceiling of a second-floor bathroom, according to a Facebook post by the Princeton Junction Volunteer Fire Co.

In addition to the West Windsor fire companies, the East Windsor Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, the Princeton Fire Department and the East Windsor Volunteer Rescue Squad No. 1 also responded to the fire, police said.

Investigators determined that the cause of the fire was accidental. The house was deemed to be unsafe by West Windsor Township officials. The residents arranged for alternate temporary living arrangements, police said.