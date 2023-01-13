Giordano, Sulikowski to lead Old Bridge Board of Education

The Old Bridge Board of Education has reorganized with new leadership.

Salvatore Giordano was nominated and selected – 5-4 – as board president and Matthew Sulikowski was nominated and selected – 5-4 – as board vice president at the board’s reorganization meeting on Jan. 5.

Board members Jennifer D’Antuono, Marjorie Jodrey, Lisa Lent and Jay Slade voted against Giordano and Sulikowski’s nomination.

Nominations were also made for Lent and Slade as board president and board vice president. However, Giordano and Sulikowski received the five votes needed to win the nomination.

Giordano said he looks forward to working with the new board.

During the reorganization meeting, Giordano, Jennifer D’Antuono, and Marjorie L. Jodrey were sworn in for the three-year term seats they won during the November 2022 general election.

And Divinder Singh was sworn in for the one-year unexpired term on the board.