HomeHopewell Valley NewsHopewell NewsHillsborough man charged after fleeing from police by car, foot

Hillsborough man charged after fleeing from police by car, foot

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

A 35-year-old Hillsborough Township man faces a number of charges after allegedly failing to stop during a motor vehicle stop, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department.

The man as charged with hindering apprehension, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 8, according to police.

A police officer had initiated a motor vehicle stop on the driver, who was in a black Jeep Cherokee, but the driver fled. A short time later, police were sent to the area of the Pennington Circle near the Wells Fargo Bank after the same vehicle had crashed.

When police arrived, the man fled on foot. He was apprehended by police and charged.

Previous articleMontgomery Township Police blotter
Next articleHopewell Township Police blotter
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Stay Connected

1,226FansLike
1,960FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

ABOUT US

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 - Newspaper Media Group