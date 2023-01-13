Hillsborough man charged after fleeing from police by car, foot

A 35-year-old Hillsborough Township man faces a number of charges after allegedly failing to stop during a motor vehicle stop, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department.

The man as charged with hindering apprehension, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 8, according to police.

A police officer had initiated a motor vehicle stop on the driver, who was in a black Jeep Cherokee, but the driver fled. A short time later, police were sent to the area of the Pennington Circle near the Wells Fargo Bank after the same vehicle had crashed.

When police arrived, the man fled on foot. He was apprehended by police and charged.