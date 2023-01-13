Hopewell Township Police blotter

Someone gained access to a Hopewell Township resident’s Walmart account and made purchases totaling $85.20. The incident was reported Jan. 7.

A 48-year-old Philadelphia man was charged with possession of fictitious government documents after he was allegedly found to be in possession of false government documents and fictitious license plates following a motor vehicle stop on Route 31 Jan. 7. He was processed and released.

A 36-year-old Rochester, Pa., man was arrested on outstanding warrants from Pennsylvania and West Virginia following a motor vehicle stop on Harbourton-Rocktown Road Jan. 7. He was processed and released.

A burglar broke into the garage of a Corrine Drive home Jan. 3 and stole the garage door opener from inside of the car. The victim, who reported hearing the garage door open and close, found a padlock in the driveway that had been used to lock the garage door. Nothing else was reported missing from the car.

A vandal smashed the windshield of a Hopewell Borough resident’s Honda CRV while it was parked on Center Street overnight between Jan. 2 and Jan. 3. Damage was estimated at $258.

A 37-year-old Florida woman was charged with obstruction of the administration of law, failure to report an accident and abandonment of an automobile after she crashed her vehicle on Route 29 near Washington Crossing-Pennington Road Jan. 2. The car was found unattended by officers, but the driver was later located and charged.

A driver’s license and $300 in cash were reported stolen from a Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell employee’s wallet while the victim was at work Jan. 1.

A cooking oil tank, valued at $1,200, was reported stolen from an exterior shed outside the ShopRite grocery store at the Pennington Circle. The incident was reported to police Dec. 29.

A Hopewell Township resident told police that someone had used a personal check, which had previously been reported stolen, to attempt to withdraw $150 from the victim’s bank account. The attempt failed, and there was no reported loss. The incident was reported Dec. 28.

A Hopewell Borough resident reported that someone had cashed a fraudulent check drawn on his personal bank account, causing the victim to lose $1,500. The incident was reported Dec. 26.