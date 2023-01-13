Montgomery Township Police blotter

An 85-year-old Skillman man was issued a summons for allegedly disregarding a stop sign after he attempted to turn left onto Route 206 from Montgomery Road and struck a 2021 Nissan driven by a 50-year-old Monmouth Junction man that was traveling north on Route 206 Jan. 11. The impact caused the Nissan to flip onto its side. There were no injuries, but both vehicles were towed from the scene.

A 71-year-old man was injured after his 2014 Audi rolled down his driveway and pinned him between the driver’s door and a tree in his driveway on Wild Azalea Lane Dec. 28. He had stepped out of the car and left it in neutral by mistake. He tried to get back into the car, but was caught between the car door and the tree. He was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital for treatment.

A 59-year-old Skillman man was issued a summons for careless driving after his 2017 Mercedes-Benz struck the side of an empty office building on Tamarack Circle and became stuck in the side of the building Dec. 20. He was not injured.

A 43-year-old Montgomery Township man was charged with simple assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose after he allegedly became involved in a fight with another person on The Great Road Dec. 16. He allegedly used a knife and a broken bottle in the fight. He fled the scene but was apprehended by police and was taken to the Somerset County Jail.