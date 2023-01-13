West Windsor Police blotter

Two Trenton women were charged with shoplifting at Target on Nassau Park Boulevard Dec. 23. One woman allegedly filled a reusable shopping bag with merchandise, went to the self-checkout counter and scanned a barcode for one item valued at $1.99, but did not pay for the other items. The second woman allegedly loaded up a shopping cart with items, went to the customer service counter and paid for a pack of batteries. She allegedly tried to push the cart out of the store without paying for the items. The women were processed and released.

A Trenton woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly filling reusable shopping bags with merchandise valued at $690.81 and leaving the TJ Maxx store on Nassau Park Boulevard without paying Dec. 22. She was also found to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest from Lawrence Township. She was processed and released.

A Trenton woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly filling two reusable shopping bags with merchandise valued at $691.82 and leaving the TJ Maxx store on Nassau Park Boulevard without paying for them Dec. 21. She was found to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest from the City of Trenton. She was processed and released.

A New Egypt woman was charged with driving while intoxicated on Alexander Road Dec. 20. The Toyota sedan she was driving left the roadway and struck a road sign and a tree before returning to the road. The car became disabled and was blocking two lanes of travel. She was processed and released.

A Trenton man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly loading two shopping carts with merchandise valued at $1,127.78 and pushing them out of the Target store on Nassau Park Boulevard without paying for the items Dec. 20. He was processed and released.

A Kendall Park man was charged with driving while intoxicated Dec. 17. A police officer observed a Volkswagen SUV stopped in the middle of Clarksville Road with its passenger doors open. The officer approached the driver, who told him that he and his passengers had attended a party and he pulled over because one of them was sick. The passenger was found in a field, vomiting. During the investigation, the officer determined that the driver was allegedly intoxicated. He was processed and released.

A man and a woman from Brooklyn, N.Y., were charged with shoplifting after they allegedly filled a shopping cart with food and liquor, valued at $276.93, and left Wegmans on Nassau Park Boulevard without paying for the items Dec. 16. The man, who was allegedly pushing the shopping cart, turned around and began walking back to the store, but was later apprehended. The woman continued to walk toward the parking lot and allegedly ignored a police officer’s commands to stop. She was charged with resisting arrest for allegedly resisting the officer’s attempts to handcuff her. They were processed and released.

A Trenton man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking $409.10 worth of items from Wegmans on Nassau Park Boulevard Dec. 10. He was also charged with criminal trespass because he had allegedly been banned from the store for being a chronic shoplifter. He was found to have outstanding warrants from West Windsor, Hamilton, Ewing and Mount Laurel townships. He was processed and taken to the Mercer County Corrections Center.

A Hamilton Township resident was charged with driving while intoxicated on Old Trenton Road Dec. 2. A police officer observed an Acura sedan speeding and weaving. The driver was processed and released.