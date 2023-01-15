News Transcript Datebook, Jan. 18

• Community members are invited to join the Manalapan Environmental Commission and the New Jersey Bluebird Society for a Bluebird Workshop on Jan. 21 from 10-11:30 am. at the Manalapan Community Center, 114 Route 33 West, Manalapan. Eastern Bluebirds help control backyard mosquitos naturally. Attendees will learn how to attract the birds to their yard or nearby trails. The free workshop will also cover how to build a bluebird box and how to become a citizen scientist by monitoring bluebird boxes.

• Samaritan Center operates a food pantry to provide supplementary food for those in need in Manalapan, Marlboro, Morganville, Englishtown and Millstone Township. For information, call 732-446-1142 and make an appointment. Donations of funds and food are gratefully accepted to support the operation of the center.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is conducting blood drives which are open to the public. The following blood drives are scheduled: Jan. 31, Freehold Raceway Mall, 3710 Route 9, Freehold Township, 12:30-6:30 p.m.; Feb. 8, Marlboro Jewish Center, Congregation Ohev Shalom, Marlboro, 3-9 p.m.; Feb. 20, Freehold Raceway Mall, 3710 Route 9, Freehold Township, 12:30-6:30 p.m. To donate blood or for information about how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a Nature Lecture Series: All About Brook Trout – The State Fish of New Jersey on Jan. 20 from 7-8 p.m. at the Freneau Woods Park Visitor Center, Aberdeen Township. A park system naturalist will speak about the history and ecology of brook trout and the issues they face. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present National Seed Swap Day on Jan. 28 from 10-11 a.m. at Freneau Woods Park Visitor Center, Aberdeen Township. Bring seeds (at least five) in an envelope labeled with the plant name, year collected and where it was purchased or collected. No invasive species. Seeds can be dropped off in advance at the Huber Woods Environmental Center, Middletown. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is inviting New Jersey high school students to create original music with substance use prevention messages as part of the 2023 Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs New Jersey music competition. The competition is open to any type of music genre or any musical style. Entries accepted through March 5. Students interested in sharing their musical talent can submit original music with lyrics about substance use prevention. The finalists’ songs will be showcased in a virtual Prevention Concert on April 26. For competition rules, contact Diane Higgins at 973-275-7985 or diane@drugfreenj.org.

• The Glee Club from the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 18 at the First Presbyterian Church of Freehold, 118 W. Main St., Freehold Borough. This will be the Glee Club’s third appearance at the church. The concert is free to the community. Early arrival is recommended. There are 500 seats in the church.

• Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking volunteers who are willing to make a difference with individuals who are experiencing the challenge of end-of-life. Volunteers dedicate a small amount of time each month to provide companionship-friendly visits; play cards; sewing, knitting or craft projects; music enrichment; pet therapy; and office or administrative assistance. Dove Hospice Services is also seeking veterans who are interested in providing compassion, support and outreach to fellow veterans and their families. Visits can be made to individuals living in facilities or private homes. Ongoing training is provided. Volunteers must be 18 or older and a COVID vaccine is required. Details: Michelle Rutigliano, 732-405-3035.

Items for the Datebook may be sent to news@thenewstranscript.com. Please send items at least two weeks prior to a scheduled event.