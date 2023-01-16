Edison Township remembers Dr. King through art, poetry, and dance

Edison Township through the Edison Township Recreation Department held a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. birthday celebration and African American Heritage Month Tribute at the Minnie B. Veal Community Center over the weekend ahead of King’s birthday on Jan. 16.

Edison Mayor Sam Joshi, Council Vice President Margot Harris, Councilman Joseph Coyle, Councilwoman Joyce Ship-Freeman and Assemblyman Robert Karabinchak (D-18) addressed the crowd on Jan. 14.

Program highlights included performances by the Eastside Dance Project and 9-year-old Kaleb Porter, of New Jersey Orators.

At the end of the ceremony, awards were given out to contest winners of the recreation’s department contest. This year’s theme “Whatever Affects One Directly, Affects All Indirectly” from King’s 1965 commencement address at Oberlin College in Ohio.

Edison students from kindergarten to 12th grade were asked to reflect on the words and how they relate to themselves or others in their families, schools, neighbors or the world, through original artwork, poetry or a short essay.

All the artwork, poetry and short essays were hung on the wall of the auditorium at the center.