Chamber of Commerce announces 31st annual Spinnaker Award honorees

The Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce (EMACC) has announced the honorees for the Annual Spinnaker Awards 2023.

Now in its 31st year, the Spinnaker Awards honors businesses and individuals who give of themselves to make life better for everyone in eastern Monmouth County, according to a press release.

“The Spinnaker Awards dinner is our chamber’s largest event of the year. It is the one night we honor the achievements of people and organizations that make eastern Monmouth County such a special place to live and to do business,” said Jane Tresnan of Tresnan Properties. “I always look forward to seeing business leaders from our area and celebrating with this year’s recipients.”

This year’s honorees are:

• Volunteer of the Year – Claire Knopf; Above and beyond service and dedication by an individual who provides exemplary service to the community;

• Arts and Culture Award – Lakehouse Music Academy, Red Bank; In recognition of individuals and organizations who support and cultivate an appreciation of arts in the community;

• Public Service Award – State Sen. Vin Gopal; To honor an individual who is a source of pride to the citizens he/she serves and is consistent with the high principles of the chamber for all who hold a public charge;

• Community Service Award – Jersey Shore Financial Advisors; For a business with fewer than 50 employees which has shown a dedication to the good of the eastern Monmouth County community by leadership and spirit in support of the region’s quality of life;

• Corporate Good Neighbor – New Jersey American Water Company; For a business with 50 or more employees. Beginning with the CEO, a business whose culture motivates employees to be personally involved as good Samaritans to people in need, making eastern Monmouth County a better place to live;

• Nonprofit Organization of the Year – Tigger Stavola Foundation; To honor an organization that provides quality and consistent programs and services to the community;

• Serving Monmouth County for Over 50 Years – Liberty Insurance Services; Celebrating a business that has found the key to success in remaining a solid business for more 50 years;

• EMACC’S Next Generation Leader – Courtney Alessi; An active member of EMACC who recognizes the benefits of chamber membership and involvement in starting and growing a professional career.

The dinner is scheduled for March 22 and will be held at the Park Loft, Fort Monmouth, Oceanport. To learn more, call the chamber at 732-741-0055 or visit www.emacc.org.

The Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce was established in 1928 and serves Eatontown, Fair Haven, Little Silver, Middletown, Monmouth Beach, Oceanport, Red Bank, Rumson, Sea Bright, Shrewsbury and Tinton Falls.