Community Bulletin Board: East Brunswick: Jan. 17

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers.

The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

The collection bin at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 385 Cranbury Road in East Brunswick supports Soles4Souls, a worldwide nonprofit organization focused on making a measurable impact on people and on the planet. Soles4Souls turns unwanted shoes and clothing into opportunity by keeping them from going to waste and putting them to good use:

They collect and distribute items to people across the U.S. and around

the world.

the world. They help people launch and sustain their own small business selling

donated shoes and clothing.

donated shoes and clothing. They protect the environment by putting used goods to good use,

instead of wasting away in a landfill.

instead of wasting away in a landfill. They aim to empower women, ensuring they have the opportunity and

recognition they deserve.

Group sessions for Systematic Training for Effective Parenting (STEP) are planned for January for the parents of children ages 3-12 on Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. at a member’s home. There are 8 sessions meeting once per week.

The program is sponsored by the National Council of Jewish Women, Metro Jersey Section. For more information or to RSVP: ncjwmetrojersey@gmail.com.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Veterans Diversion Program is looking for veteran mentors. To find out more information contact Megan Carduner at 732-745-4491 or Megan.Carduner@co.middlesex.nj.us.

The East Brunswick Public Library will host a webinar “Take A Business Brake: How to Start A Charity” at noon Jan. 19.

This online program is free and will be held on the Zoom platform. Please make sure you have the application installed on your computer, iOS, or Android device.

To register, go online to www.tinyurl.com/ebpl11923

Wear your pajamas during a free Poppin PJ Party from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 or Jan. 21 at Brunswick Square Mall, 755 State Route 18, East Brunswick. The event is for kids 12 and under to enjoy interactive storytime, meet and take pictures with Mr. Snowman, crafts, snowball fight, dance party and free hot cocoa and cookies. Register for only one event on EventBrite.

The Arts Institute of Middlesex County is presenting, promoting, and supporting a multitude of arts and culture events, exhibitions, and shows throughout the month of January. These events are free to enjoy for all County residents and beyond.

January’s event highlights include:

Art Together – Art Together is the Zimmerli’s FREE drop-in family art making workshop series. Dates include Feb. 12, March 12, April 2, and May 21 from 1-3 p.m.

Windows of Understanding – Opening Reception – Join on Jan. 17 at 4:30 p.m. for the opening reception of Windows of Understanding as the county celebrates the 6th annual run of its social justice art initiative. The opening reception will be held at Barca City, 47 Easton Ave., New Brunswick.

Wash and Learn at the Handy Street Laundromat, 314 Handy St., New Brunswick on Jan. 18 at 4 p.m. Join Roosevelt Elementary School in this special after school literacy program that is open to all. They will be spending time reading together, doing hands-on activities, and giving out prizes.

SEO/Web & Social Media Integration for Nonprofits – Join via Zoom on Jan. 24 at 11 a.m. for a workshop that will focus on how to generate leads and increase search rankings for a nonprofit website.

For more information visit http://www.middlesexcountynj.gov/artsandculture for full details on all the events listed above and many more. Registration details and links to live stream events are available.

The Middlesex County Magnet Schools have scheduled open houses on all five campuses for prospective students and their parents to become familiar with the career offerings and academic programs available.

East Brunswick Campus, 112 Rues Lane, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 21, 2023.

Perth Amboy Campus, 457 High St., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 28, 2023.

For more information visit www.mcvts.net.

Join the Middlesex County Office of Health Services for their Winter Walk Wednesdays, scheduled to take place the last Wednesday of January (25), February (22) and March (29) at the Piscataway YMCA, 520 Hoes Lane, Piscataway. This event connects residents with local doctors and educators while walking to improve their health and well-being.

Attendees will have the opportunity to have questions answered by Hackensack Meridian Health Professionals. This free event is open to the public.

For more information on other events in Middlesex County, visit www.middlesexcountynj.gov/home.

St. Bartholomew School invites the public to its Open House from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 29. The school is located at 470 Ryders Lane, East Brunswick. For more information call 732-254-7105 or visit school.stbartseb.com

Playhouse 22, the East Brunswick Community Arts Center, presents:

Feb. 10-26 – “The Curious Incident of the dog in the night-time.”

Feb. 12-15 – 7-9 p.m. – Auditions for upcoming production of “Superior Donuts.”

Playhouse 22 is located at 721 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. For more information call 732-254-3939.