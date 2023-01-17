East Brunswick police investigate another pedestrian fatality

EAST BRUNSWICK – Police are investigating another fatal crash involving a motor vehicle and pedestrian.

Police responded to the intersection of Ryders Lane and Cedar Village Boulevard at approximately 6:32 a.m. on Jan. 16, according to police.

They found pedestrian, Moos S. Song, 70, of East Brunswick, critically injured. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

An investigation is being conducted by Patrolman Michael McGlynn of the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section.

This is the second fatality in the township involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle this month.

An 82-year-old East Brunswick woman was fatally struck by a motor vehicle at the intersection of Cranbury Road and Rues Lane at approximately 8:26 p.m. on Jan. 9, according to the East Brunswick Police Department.

The pedestrian, Samette Martin, was critically injured and pronounced deceased, according to police.

An investigation is being conducted by Patrolman Christian Longhitano and Patrolman Ryan Welch of the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section.

The investigations are ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information about the incidents may contact the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section at 732-390-6969.