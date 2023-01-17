HomeEdison SunEdison NewsMan in critical condition after being struck while riding electric bicycle in...

Man in critical condition after being struck while riding electric bicycle in Edison

EDISON – Police are investigating a possible hit and run after a person on an electric bicycle was struck in the northbound lane of Route 1 and Prince Street, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Police Chief Thomas Bryan of the Edison Police Department.

Police responded to the area at 12:55 a.m. on Jan. 16 on a report of the crash.

Authorities located the victim and transported him to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to call Officer Michael Simkovich of the Edison Police Department at 732-248-7400 or Detective James Alleva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4011.

