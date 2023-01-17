Manalapan Police Beat, Jan. 17

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:

On Jan. 4 at 12:21 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that sometime between Dec. 20 and Jan. 3, an unknown individual entered an unlocked vehicle that was parked in the driveway of a Whitemarsh Drive residence (off Route 33) and removed items valued at $39. Patrolman Joseph DeFilippis handled the report.

On Jan. 5 at 2:43 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual forcibly entered a Union Hill Road residence and removed items from the home. The value of the stolen items is unknown. Patrolman Jean Letts handled the report.

On Jan. 6 at 6:10 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual forcibly entered a first floor window of a Pension Hill Road residence, but immediately fled the scene. No items were reported missing or stolen as a result of the incident. Patrolman Matthew Meyler handled he report.

On Jan. 7 at 4 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual wearing all black clothing and white gloves entered a Silver Leaf Way residence (off Gordons Corner Road) through an unlocked window. No items were reported stolen or missing as a result of the incident. Patrolman Hayden Hrymack handled the report.

On Jan. 7 at 8:02 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual attempted to gain entry to a Monticello Court residence (off Gordons Corner Road). Patrolman Jean Letts handled the report.

On Jan. 7 at 12:26 p.m., a Jersey City resident reported that an unknown individual entered a Stratford Drive residence in the Yorktown development and removed tools valued between $1,200 and $1,500. Patrolman Kevin Ruditsky handled the report.

On Jan. 7 at 2:18 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual attempted to gain access to a Fells Drive residence (off Woodward Road). Police said a window screen was damaged during the incident. No entry was gained because the window was locked. The suspect left the area. Patrolman Jeffrey Emslie handled the report.

On Jan. 9 at 2:25 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual removed their wallet from a purse while at Panera Bread, 31 Route 9, Manalapan.

Approximately $3,000 in fraudulent purchases were reportedly made using

the stolen credit card. Patrolman Peter Pagano handled the report.

On Jan. 10 at 8:30 a.m., a Monroe Township resident reported that an unknown individual stole equipment valued at approximately $2,200 from a Pension Road business sometime during the past four months. Patrolman Peter Pagano handled the report.