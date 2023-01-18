LaRusso, Drake to lead East Windsor Regional School District Board of Education

Two veteran school board members and a newcomer were sworn into office at the East Windsor Regional School District’s annual school board reorganization meeting.

Returning school board members Nicole LaRusso and Bertrand Fougnies were sworn into office for three-year terms, along with newcomer Jagruti Patel. School Board Secretary Paul Todd administered the oath of office to the board members at the meeting on Jan. 9.

LaRusso has served on the school board since 2017. Fougnies served on the school board from 2014 to 2017 and returned to the school board in 2020. Patel is serving her first term on the school board. All three are East Windsor Township residents.

Seven of the nine seats on the school board are reserved for East Windsor Township residents. Two seats are earmarked for Hightstown Borough residents.

Once all of the school board members were seated, they chose a new president and new vice president.

LaRusso was nominated and appointed to serve as board president. Board member Robert Laverty made the nomination.

School board member Jenna Drake was nominated and appointed to serve as board vice president. LaRusso made the nomination.

In other business, the school board adopted routine resolutions needed to keep the district operating. The board also adopted its 2023 meeting schedule. The meetings will be held in the Hightstown High School cafeteria at 25 Leshin Lane.

The school board will meet in person two times per month in January, February, March, August and October, and once per month in April, May, June, July, September, November and December.