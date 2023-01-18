Jackson Sun News Briefs, Jan. 18

New Jersey Chief Justice Stuart Rabner has announced that Superior Court Judge Francis R. Hodgson Jr. will lead the Ocean Vicinage, effective Feb. 1.

Hodgson will succeed Assignment Judge Marlene Lynch Ford, who is retiring after more than 24 years on the bench, seven as assignment judge, according to a press release.

Hodgson was appointed to the bench by Gov. Jon Corzine in 2007. In 2014, Gov. Chris Christie renominated him to the Superior Court.

Hodgson first served in the Family Division before moving to the Criminal Division in 2008. He served in the Criminal Division until 2015, when he was named presiding judge of General Equity.

Hodgson received his law degree from Villanova University. He worked as a law clerk to Ocean Vicinage Civil Presiding Judge Frank R. Buczynski and was in private practice for a year before joining the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office in 1997, according to the press release.

Caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients can deepen their understanding of progressive symptoms and how to address them effectively and compassionately in a

three-part, interactive, virtual program presented by the Ocean County Library.

“Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers: Understanding Middle Stage” will be offered

through Zoom at 2 p.m. Feb. 1, 8 and 15, according to a press release.

Presented in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association Greater New Jersey Chapter,

the program will offer information related to communication, relationship and behavioral changes, personal care, senior living options and preparing for hospitalization.

Attendees will also learn about home safety precautions, including medication

management, driving and wandering.

Registration for all three programs at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events is

recommended, but not required. Registrants will receive Zoom links by email. Each

session will be recorded for later posting on the Ocean County Library YouTube channel, according to the press release.