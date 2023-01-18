Jackson Sun On Campus, Jan. 18

Kristina Donza of Jackson has been named to the Slippery Rock University, Slippery Rock, Pa., dean’s list for the Fall 2022 semester.

Angelina N. Lopiccolo, a State University of New York, Canton, N.Y., veterinary technology major from Jackson, has earned dean’s list honors during the Fall 2022 semester.

Kutztown University, Kutztown, Pa., has named Erika N. Russell of Jackson and Nicolette B. Vallaster of Jackson to the Fall 2022 dean’s list.

Samantha Campbell of Jackson recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science in marketing from the College of Charleston, S.C.

Elia Amorski, a Jackson resident majoring in criminal justice, has been named to the Fall 2022 dean’s honor list at Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio.

Amanda Sabia of Jackson has been named to the Central Penn College, Summerdale, Pa., dean’s list for the Fall 2022 term. Amanda is majoring in physical therapist assistant.