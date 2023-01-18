Mark Bahadurian, 74, of Monmouth Junction, passed away on January 16, 2023 with his loving wife by his side. He was born and raised in Princeton, NJ and settled in South Brunswick. Mark was the most wonderful husband in the world and was married for 20 years to Elaine (Mate, formerly More) Bahadurian.

Mark had a long and enjoyable career at Princeton University, starting as a Chef at the Cannon Club, and then spending 40 years in Building Services, retiring as Manager in 2019. He was known for being an excellent cook and host, who prepared meals for every family holiday dinner. He had an interesting hobby of collecting hundreds of insulators.

Predeceased by his parents Sam and Jane Bahadurian; he is survived by his wife Elaine (Mate) Bahadurian; sister Faith Bahadurian; stepson Bill More; stepdaughter Elizabeth Graff; step granddaughter Norea Graff; sister Faith Bahadurian; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law James and Patrice (Weiman) Mate ,Cynthia Mate and Philip Luber, and Joseph and Donna (deceased) Stachowicz; niece Holly-Mate Luber, Arica, and nephew Patrick; cousin Joseph Zawistowski; and many additional family members.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 from 2-4 and 7-9pm at M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, 616 Ridge Road at New Road, Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852. Funeral will begin on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 9am at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am at St. Cecilia’s Church, 10 Kingston Lane, Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852. Burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer or the South Brunswick Food Pantry.