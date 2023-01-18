News Transcript On Campus, Jan. 18

Lebanon Valley College, Annville, Pa., has named the following students named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2022 semester: HannahBea Rubin of Freehold is pursuing a bachelor of science in early childhood education and is a graduate of Freehold Township High School; Ande Balla of Freehold is pursuing a bachelor of science in music and music education and is a graduate of Freehold Township High School; Emily Saporita of Freehold is pursuing a bachelor of science in music and music education and is a graduate of Freehold Township High School.

Khalil Z. Clax of Freehold has been named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2022 semester at Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport, Pa., a special mission affiliate of Penn State University. Khalil is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in automotive technology management.

John Carrotta of Morganville, a member of the class of 2024 majoring in Interactive Media and Game Development – Technology at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Mass., was a member of a student team that recently completed a research project titled “Story Mapping Sea Level Rise.”

Kutztown University, Kutztown, Pa., has named Benjamin P. Clark of Manalapan, Christina M. Hoff of Freehold, Samantha N. Mikos of Freehold and Avril A. Selah of Freehold to the Fall 2022 dean’s list.

Rachael Karaczun, a Lasell University, Newton, Mass., student from Manalapan, was named to the dean’s list for her academic performance in the Fall 2022 semester.

Enea Kongoli of Marlboro, a member of the Class of 2025, has been named to the Fall 2022 dean’s list at Stonehill College, Easton, Mass.

Jaden Schaefer of Freehold has been named to the dean’s list at Newman University, Wichita, Kansas, for the Fall 2022 semester.

Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list in Fall 2022: Steve Ackerman of Freehold, Halle Bernstein of Morganville, Kylie Frew of Manalapan, Jackie Giordano of Morganville, Dylan McFarland of Marlboro, Anousha Mehta of Marlboro, Arielle Mesica of Morganville, Jordan Paul of Marlboro, Chloe Sherman of Morganville, Ashley Singer of Freehold, Zach Weisenstein of Marlboro, Emma Weiss of Marlboro and Kirk Yap of Freehold.