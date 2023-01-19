North Brunswick native sworn in as township police officer

NORTH BRUNSWICK – Seven years after graduating from North Brunswick Township High School, Jake Codella comes home to serve his community.

Codella was officially sworn in as a North Brunswick police officer at Township Council meeting on Jan. 17.

After graduating from North Brunswick Township High School in 2016, Codella served four years in the United States Marine Corps before joining the Rutgers Police Department. In March 2022, he graduated from the Ocean County Police Academy.

During the Council meeting, Codella was introduced by North Brunswick Police Chief Joseph Battaglia. As Codella’s parents and girlfriend stood alongside him, Mayor Francis Womack administered the official oath.

In a brief address, Codella described himself as a “man of a few words,” but expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to serve the township.

“I’ve been striving to get this for a very long time. So, I’m more than grateful to have this opportunity, finally. I couldn’t get here without my mom, dad and my girlfriend. I appreciate all of you coming out, the council. I appreciate the administration of the North Brunswick Police and everyone that’s helped me out so far.

“I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to serve this community,” Codella said.