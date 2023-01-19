New Tinton Falls ordinance prohibits parking on Hovchild Boulevard

TINTON FALLS — Municipal officials have taken action to prohibit parking along the entire length of a street in Tinton Falls.

During a meeting on Jan. 17, members of the Borough Council adopted an ordinance that will prohibit parking on both sides of Hovchild Boulevard for the street’s entire length.

Hovchild Boulevard runs between Route 33 and Premium Outlet Boulevard. The street crosses Route 66.

During a public hearing on the ordinance, no one from the public commented when given the opportunity to do so.

Voting “yes” on a motion to adopt the ordinance were Borough Council President John Manginelli, Councilman Dr. Lawrence Dobrin, Councilman Michael Nesci and Councilwoman Tracy Buckley.

Deputy Council President Risa Clay was absent from the meeting.

When the ordinance was introduced in December, municipal officials said there are no properties or developments on Hovchild Boulevard.

However, the street intersects with McNamara Way, where a Hampton Inn hotel is located, and it intersects with Barnsley Way, where the Jumping Brook Apartments are located.

Borough Engineer Thomas Neff said the parking prohibition on Hovchild Boulevard was a response to complaints the Tinton Falls Police Department had received about drivers parking tractor-trailers on the road during the day and overnight.

“There is really no room for parking on the side of the road,” Neff said. “(The tractor-trailers) are not meant to be parking there.”

He said there are townhouse developments planned on either side of Hovchild Boulevard and added, “We want to get this (parking issue) cleaned up and (the prohibition) in place before any of the residents start moving in.”

According to Neff, the new townhouse developments are expected to have enough parking for residents to ensure that residents of those developments are not affected by the parking prohibition on Hovchild Boulevard.

Officials said signs will be placed on Hovchild Boulevard which will state that parking on the street is prohibited.

In other action on Jan. 17, council members passed a resolution appointing members to the Green Team advisory committee.

The following individuals were appointed to serve during 2023: Councilwoman Risa Clay – Agent and council member; Councilwoman Tracy Buckley – council member; Martine Ladd – Environmental Commission member; Ellen Goldberg – Environmental Commission member; Tatiana Swenda – Environmental Commission member; Steven Surman – Environmental Commission member; Brynn Mosello – local business representative; and Lora Smith-Staines – Committee Member.

According to the municipal website, the Green Team works with the Borough Council, the Environmental Commission and Sustainable Jersey, a nonprofit organization that provides tools, training and financial incentives to support communities as they pursue sustainability programs. These programs are designed to foster resiliency, reduce waste and improve the environment for future generations.

Finally, council members passed a resolution authorizing the borough to apply for a $100,000 grant from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA).

According to the resolution, officials are applying for the grant to carry out a project to construct new synthetic turf and natural grass/clay softball fields and associated site improvements at the Sycamore Recreation Complex.

The resolution states that the DCA may offer more or less than the requested $100,000 and council members indicated they accept that possibility.

Neff said residents have been requesting the creation of softball fields in the community, similar to the Little League baseball fields at Hockhockson Park. He said officials believe softball fields can be developed at the Sycamore Recreation Complex.

“The project cost will be well over $100,000,” he said, adding, “We should hear back in a few months about the status of the grant.”