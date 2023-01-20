Police nab trio in alleged ‘distract and grab’ at Ulta Beauty store in West Windsor

Three people who worked together to allegedly steal fragrances valued at more than $6,500 from the Ulta Beauty store on Nassau Park Boulevard have been charged with shoplifting, according to the West Windsor Police Department.

The shoplifting incident occurred on Dec. 7. One man allegedly distracted an employee, while his two accomplices allegedly stuffed bottles of fragrances into the bags they brought with them in the store, police said. After distracting the employee, the man then met with his accomplices and allegedly helped them to put more fragrances into their bags.

The trio left the store and fled from the Nassau Park Pavilion shopping center in a red BMW coupe, police said. They were stopped by a Hamilton Township police officer on Kuser Road in Hamilton Township.

After being positively identified as the shoplifters, the trio were charged with the offense. One of the suspects was also found to have outstanding warrants from Roselle and Woodbridge townships.

They were processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.