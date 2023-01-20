Bronx man faces a number of drug charges following motor vehicle stop

A 56-year-old resident of the Bronx, N.Y., was charged with driving under the influence and drug offenses after a police officer observed the man’s car weaving on Route 133, according to the East Windsor Police Department.

The police officer stopped the vehicle at 1:46 a.m. on Jan. 14 and was granted permission to search the car after the driver allegedly admitted to having drugs in the vehicle, police said.

The man was charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine, possession of gamma butyrolactone and possession of drug paraphernalia after a search of the vehicle turned up the drugs and drug paraphernalia in the car, police said.

The driver allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged with driving under the influence after he failed field sobriety tests, police said.

He was also charged with reckless driving, careless driving, failure to maintain lane and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle, police said.

He was processed and released.