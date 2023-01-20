East Windsor Police blotter

Two Hamilton Township residents were each charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after a police officer initiated a motor vehicle stop on Route 33 at 1:33 a.m. Jan. 17. The officer observed their car traveling below the speed limit and with a defective license plate light. They were processed and released.

A 44-year-old Browns Mills man was charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia at 12:23 a.m. Jan. 17. He was allegedly found to have heroin and drug paraphernalia in his possession while he was being processed. The man, who was also found to have an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction, was taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.

A 35-year-old Monmouth Junction woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking merchandise valued at $187.20 from Walmart without paying for it at 7:07 p.m. Jan. 15. She was processed and released.

A 41-year-old Levittown, Pa. woman was charged with shoplifting after she allegedly left ShopRite without paying for $266 worth of groceries at 2:23 p.m. Jan. 13. She was processed and released.

A 34-year-old Cranbury woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking items valued at $16.85 from ShopRite at 4:05 p.m. Jan. 9. She was processed and released.

A 31-year-old Keasbey resident was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving and reckless driving after being found asleep behind the wheel of a car, which was parked and idling in the Twin Rivers Mall parking lot at 3:10 a.m. Jan. 7. The driver allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. The driver was processed and released.

A 29-year-old New Egypt resident and a 24-year-old Pemberton resident were each charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking items without paying for them from Walmart at 6:54 p.m. Jan. 6. The items were valued at a combined $506.03. They were processed and released.