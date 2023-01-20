New York man charged with impersonating a Philadelphia police officer

A 26-year-old Brooklyn, N.Y. man who allegedly claimed that he was a Philadelphia police officer was charged with impersonating a police officer, obstruction and hindering apprehension, according to the East Windsor Police Department.

A police officer stopped the man and conducted a field inquiry after he saw the man crossing Route 130 in an unsafe manner at 2:59 a.m. Jan. 17, police said.

During the inquiry, the man allegedly gave the police officer false information about his identity and also claimed to be a Philadelphia police officer, according to police.

He was placed under arrest and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center on an outstanding warrant issued by the New York City Police Department.