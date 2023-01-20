Two pedestrians have died, one is in serious condition in three separate pedestrian, motor vehicle incidents in East Brunswick

EAST BRUNSWICK – Police are investigating three separate pedestrian incidents involving motor vehicles, two of which have resulted in fatalities.

All the incidents have happened within days of each other.

The most recent incident occurred at approximately 5:19 p.m. on Jan. 19. East Brunswick police officers responded to the intersection of Old Stage Road and Bosko Drive for the report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

The 74-year-old male from Spotswood was seriously injured and transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick for treatment, according to police.

An investigation is being conducted by Patrolman Christian Longhitano of the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section.

On Jan. 16, police responded to the intersection of Ryders Lane and Cedar Village Boulevard at approximately 6:32 a.m.

They found pedestrian, Moos S. Song, 70, of East Brunswick, critically injured. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

An investigation is being conducted by Patrolman Michael McGlynn of the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section.

On Jan. 9, an 82-year-old East Brunswick woman was fatally struck by a motor vehicle at the intersection of Cranbury Road and Rues Lane at approximately 8:26 p.m., according to police.

The pedestrian, Samette Martin, was critically injured and pronounced deceased, according to police.

An investigation is being conducted by Patrolman Christian Longhitano and Patrolman Ryan Welch of the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section.

The investigations are ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information about the incidents may contact the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section at 732-390-6969.