A resident was scammed out of $2,500 by a man posing as a member of a Mexican drug cartel, according to the Princeton Police Department.

The victim, who reported the incident Jan. 12, said the caller told her that he had her daughter in his custody and demanded a monetary payment to release her, police said.

The victim wired the alleged Mexican cartel member a total of $2,500 before she was able to contact her daughter, who was safe at home, police said.