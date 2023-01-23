Princeton Police blotter

Someone shattered a rear basement window of a Mercer Street home sometime between Jan. 9-14. Once inside the house, the alleged thief forced entry through two interior doors and stole various items belonging to the victim.

The two rear tires on a car belonging to a Billie Ellis Lane resident were punctured with a sharp object while the car was parked outside the victim’s home. The incident was reported Jan. 10.

A vandal spray-painted numbers on the front door of a Princeton-Kingston Road home and spray-painted indecipherable symbols on the hood of the victim’s car while it was parked in the driveway. The incident of criminal mischief was reported Jan. 8.

A 32-year-old Princeton man was charged with driving while intoxicated after police were notified about an erratic driver on Route 206/State Road Jan. 6. The man was processed and released.

Several sets of keys to heavy machinery and vehicles were reported stolen from the River Road site shared by the Princeton Department of Public Works and the Princeton Sewer Department. The incident of burglary, theft and defiant trespass was reported Jan. 5.

Someone stole a watch valued at $295 from a store on Nassau Street. The theft was reported Jan. 4.