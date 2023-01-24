Casey Charles Huckel of Princeton, New Jersey passed away on January 16, 2023. He was only 35 years old, but the years he spent with us were full of life and love. Casey was an intelligent, caring and inquisitive man who tragically suffered from mental illness.

Despite his personal struggles, he never failed to laugh at a funny joke and will be remembered by all who knew him for his contagious belly laugh. A graduate of Princeton High School and Tulane University, he was an avid reader, gifted writer, and talented athlete.

Casey fought his mental health challenges courageously, always seeking to find passion for life. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends, who hope that he finds peace, love, and compassion in the afterlife.

He is survived by his devoted parents, Kirk Huckel and Lisa Desiato, his step-mother Colleen Exter, and his siblings: Kiersten Huckel, her husband Charles Sipio and their son Felix; Emily Lampshire and her husband Stephen; Cody Exter and his wife Caroline. In honor of Casey’s memory, his family is asking that donations be made to the National Alliance of Mental Illness.

A funeral service was held at The Presbyterian Church of Lawrenceville on Tuesday January 24, 2023, Lawrence Township, NJ, followed by a reception at The Nassau Club in Princeton. Arrangements are by the Wilson-Apple Funeral Home, Pennington.

