Community Bulletin Board: East Brunswick: Jan. 24

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers.

The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

The collection bin at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 385 Cranbury Road in East Brunswick supports Soles4Souls, a worldwide nonprofit organization focused on making a measurable impact on people and on the planet. Soles4Souls turns unwanted shoes and clothing into opportunity by keeping them from going to waste and putting them to good use:

They collect and distribute items to people across the U.S. and around the world.

They help people launch and sustain their own small business selling donated shoes and clothing.

They protect the environment by putting used goods to good use, instead of wasting away in a landfill.

They aim to empower women, ensuring they have the opportunity and recognition they deserve.

Group sessions for Systematic Training for Effective Parenting (STEP) are planned for January for the parents of children ages 3-12 on Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. at a member’s home. There are 8 sessions meeting once per week.

The program is sponsored by the National Council of Jewish Women, Metro Jersey Section. For more information or to RSVP: ncjwmetrojersey@gmail.com.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Veterans Diversion Program is looking for veteran mentors. To find out more information contact Megan Carduner at 732-745-4491 or Megan.Carduner@co.middlesex.nj.us.

The Arts Institute of Middlesex County is presenting, promoting, and supporting a multitude of arts and culture events, exhibitions, and shows throughout the month of January. These events are free to enjoy for all County residents and beyond.

January’s event highlights include:

Art Together – Art Together is the Zimmerli’s FREE drop-in family art making workshop series. Dates include Feb. 12, March 12, April 2, and May 21 from 1-3 p.m.

SEO/Web & Social Media Integration for Nonprofits – Join via Zoom on Jan. 24 at 11 a.m. for a workshop that will focus on how to generate leads and increase search rankings for a nonprofit website.

For more information visit http://www.middlesexcountynj.gov/artsandculture for full details on all the events listed above and many more. Registration details and links to live stream events are available.

The Middlesex County Magnet Schools have scheduled open houses on all five campuses for prospective students and their parents to become familiar with the career offerings and academic programs available.

Perth Amboy Campus, 457 High St., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 28, 2023.

For more information visit www.mcvts.net.

Join the Middlesex County Office of Health Services for their Winter Walk Wednesdays, scheduled to take place the last Wednesday of January (25), February (22) and March (29) at the Piscataway YMCA, 520 Hoes Lane, Piscataway. This event connects residents with local doctors and educators while walking to improve their health and well-being.

Attendees will have the opportunity to have questions answered by Hackensack Meridian Health Professionals. This free event is open to the public.

For more information on other events in Middlesex County, visit www.middlesexcountynj.gov/home.

St. Bartholomew School invites the public to its Open House from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 29. The school is located at 470 Ryders Lane, East Brunswick. For more information call 732-254-7105 or visit school.stbartseb.com

Join the Blackhawks Girls Lacrosse Team at 7 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Community Arts Center, 721 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, for an Informational Parent Meeting and Lacrosse Social for the players. Snacks and beverages will be served. Open to any girl from any town without a lacrosse team of their own. For more info, please contact EBGirlsLAX@gmail.com.

Playhouse 22, the East Brunswick Community Arts Center, presents:

Feb. 10-26 – “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.”

Feb. 12-15 – 7-9 p.m. – Auditions for upcoming production of “Superior Donuts.”

Playhouse 22 is located at 721 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. For more information call 732-254-3939.

The East Brunswick Historical Society will present “General George Washington talks about the women of the revolution” at 2 p.m. Feb. 12 at The Smith Farmhouse, 78 Milltown Road, East Brunswick. Washington is portrayed by Samuel Davis.

There is free admission, parking and refreshments.

The Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office will hold an eight-week-long Sheriff’s Civilian Academy for residents of Middlesex County in the Spring of 2023.

The Sheriff’s Civilian Academy, which is in its 10th year, is designed to educate Middlesex County residents on the various functions and duties of the Sheriff’s Office.

Applications are being accepted now for the program, which will be held at the Middlesex County Fire Academy located in Sayreville.

The first session is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. April 20. Classes will continue weekly on Thursdays. One Saturday class will be held. The program culminates with a graduation ceremony scheduled for June 15.

Applications are due no later than March 1. The application will be used to determine suitability for the program. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, reside within the County of Middlesex, have no felony convictions, not be wanted for any crime, and submit to a limited background check.

For more information on the Sheriff’s Civilian Academy, contact Officer Brittney Brodniak, at 732-745-3375 or email brittney.brodniak@co.middlesex.nj.us.