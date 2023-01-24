Community Bulletin Board: Edison: Jan. 24

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers.

The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

Edison Addiction Services now has two weekly meetings available to all residents with substance use disorder (or with a family member affected). The meetings are held at noon on Tuesdays at the Edison Public Library, 340 Plainfield Ave., Edison and 11 a.m. on Thursdays at the North Edison Library, 777 Grove Ave., Edison.

Edison Police Department is currently looking for dependable adults to fill part-time school crossing guard positions. Contact supervisor Ryan Szucs at 732-404-8673 or email Rszucs@edisonpd.org.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Veterans Diversion Program is looking for veteran mentors. To find out more information contact Megan Carduner at 732-745-4491 or Megan.Carduner@co.middlesex.nj.us.

Beautiful Edison is collecting blankets, coats and clothing for the homeless. Drop off locations are Cypress Brewery, 30 Nixon Lane 1E, Edison from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and Little Genius Academy, 38 Vineyard Road, Edison from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The YMCA of Metuchen, Edison, Woodbridge and South Amboy (MEWSA), in response to lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on physical and mental health of area residents, the YMCA of MEWSA is expanding programs and services to help strengthen the community’s overall health and wellness.

The nonprofit organization is rolling out a host of free programs in the new year designed to promote wellness and support healthy living, including access to health education and screenings and programs that reduce risk for disease and help reclaim health.

For more information about the YMCA of Metuchen, visit ymcaofmewsa.org or contact the Metuchen Branch at 732-343-7476.

The Arts Institute of Middlesex County is presenting, promoting, and supporting a multitude of arts and culture events, exhibitions, and shows throughout the month of January. These events are free to enjoy for all County residents and beyond.

January’s event highlights include:

Art Together – Art Together is the Zimmerli’s FREE drop-in family art making workshop series. Dates include Feb. 12, March 12, April 2, and May 21 from 1-3 p.m.

SEO/Web & Social Media Integration for Nonprofits – Join via Zoom on Jan. 24 at 11 a.m. for a workshop that will focus on how to generate leads and increase search rankings for a nonprofit website.

For more information visit http://www.middlesexcountynj.gov/artsandculture for full details on all the events listed above and many more. Registration details and links to live stream events are available.

Join the Middlesex County Office of Health Services for their Winter Walk Wednesdays, scheduled to take place the last Wednesday of January (25), February (22) and March (29) at the Piscataway YMCA, 520 Hoes Lane, Piscataway. This event connects residents with local doctors and educators while walking to improve their health and well-being.

Attendees will have the opportunity to have questions answered by Hackensack Meridian Health Professionals. This free event is open to the public.

For more information on other events in Middlesex County, visit www.middlesexcountynj.gov/home.

Listen, Learn and Share Our Green Energy Future from 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Edison Public Library, 340 Plainfield Ave., Edison on the main floor gathering room.

The Terra Nova Garden Club of Edison is alive and well and meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Oak Tree Presbyterian Church on Plainfield Avenue, Edison. The Club’s February meeting will host Nisha Khanna who will teach the ins and outs of straw bale gardening, a great option for people with limited mobility, poor soil quality, or limited space.

If you enjoy gardening, have an interest in the environment, or just have a favorite plant, the Club always welcome new faces.

The Middlesex County Magnet Schools have scheduled open houses on all five campuses for prospective students and their parents to become familiar with the career offerings and academic programs available.

Perth Amboy Campus, 457 High St., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 28, 2023.

For more information visit www.mcvts.net.

Volunteers needed for Woodbridge Township Domestic Violence Response Team (DVRT) in North Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Edison, Metuchen, Sayreville, South Plainfield and Woodbridge.

For more information contact dvteam@woodbridgedvrt.org, call 732-634-4500 ext. 2802, or visit woodbridgedvrt.org.

Self-defense and safety awareness classes for boys and girls ages 5-15 will be held at the JCC of Middlesex County, 1775 Oak Tree Road, Edison. Classes will be held on Thursdays through March 30.

Classes for all new students will be held from 5-5:40 p.m. Classes for returning students will be held from 5:50-6:30 p.m.

To sign up call 732-474-8733.

Join the Edison Human Relations Commission for a Taste of the Holidays from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Clara Barton First Aid Squad, 1079 Amboy Ave., Edison. For more information call Maria Orchid at 732-766-8489.

Love, Laugh and Bingo for Edison High School Choir at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Edison High School cafeteria. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. For tickets and question contact Kathie N. at 732-688-4903.

The Metuchen-Edison Historical Society will hold Local History Day from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Metuchen Public Library, 480 Middlesex Ave., Metuchen.

The Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office will hold an eight-week-long Sheriff’s Civilian Academy for residents of Middlesex County in the Spring of 2023.

The Sheriff’s Civilian Academy, which is in its 10th year, is designed to educate Middlesex County residents on the various functions and duties of the Sheriff’s Office.

Applications are being accepted now for the program, which will be held at the Middlesex County Fire Academy located in Sayreville.

The first session is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. April 20. Classes will continue weekly on Thursdays. One Saturday class will be held. The program culminates with a graduation ceremony scheduled for June 15.

Applications are due no later than March 1. The application will be used to determine suitability for the program. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, reside within the County of Middlesex, have no felony convictions, not be wanted for any crime, and submit to a limited background check.

For more information on the Sheriff’s Civilian Academy, contact Officer Brittney Brodniak, at 732-745-3375 or email brittney.brodniak@co.middlesex.nj.us.