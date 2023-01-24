Community Bulletin Board: Monroe: Jan. 24

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers.

The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

Volunteers needed. In an effort to get even more community members involved in Monroe Township government, Mayor Stephen Dalina and the Township Council are encouraging residents to apply for current and future openings on municipal boards, commissions and advisory councils.

The Township of Monroe is accepting volunteer applications for appointments to the Americans with Disabilities Act Committee, Affordable Housing Board, Commission on Aging, Cultural Arts Commission, Environmental Commission, Historic Preservation Commission, Human Relations Commission, Library Board of Trustees, Open Space & Farmland Preservation Commission, Planning Board, Recreation Advisory Board, Shade Tree Commission, Sustainable Jersey – Green Team Advisory Committee and the Zoning Board of Adjustment.

Residents are invited to visit https://www.monroetwp.com/index.php/boards commissions to review full descriptions of each board and commission. They can send the downloadable form at the bottom of the page to indicate areas of interest.

Submissions may also be sent to the Municipal Clerk by mail at the Administrative Offices, email preid@monroetwp.com or fax to 732-521-3190.

All submissions will be retained for a maximum period of one year from the date of filing.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Veterans Diversion Program is looking for veteran mentors. To find out more information contact Megan Carduner at 732-745-4491 or Megan.Carduner@co.middlesex.nj.us.

The Arts Institute of Middlesex County is presenting, promoting, and supporting a multitude of arts and culture events, exhibitions, and shows throughout the month of January. These events are free to enjoy for all County residents and beyond.

January’s event highlights include:

Art Together – Art Together is the Zimmerli’s FREE drop-in family art making workshop series. Dates include Feb. 12, March 12, April 2, and May 21 from 1-3 p.m.

SEO/Web & Social Media Integration for Nonprofits – Join via Zoom on Jan. 24 at 11 a.m. for a workshop that will focus on how to generate leads and increase search rankings for a nonprofit website.

For more information visit http://www.middlesexcountynj.gov/artsandculture for full details on all the events listed above and many more. Registration details and links to live stream events are available.

Check out the Monroe Township Library, 4 Municipal Plaza, for a list of adult and children programs. Library hours are Monday through Thursday: 9:30 a.m. until 9 p.m., Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lunar New Year Party – 4:30 p.m. – Jan. 23. For children ages 6-9. Celebrate the new year of the rabbit. Space is limited and available on a first come, first served basis. Please take a number at the Youth Services Desk (numbers available 30 minutes prior to program start). Registration is not required.

Fine Arts Gallery will showcase multi-media abstract paintings by Monroe resident Martin Graifer through February.

Feb. 2 – 5 p.m. -3D Modeling Program: Tinkercad Valentine’s Day decoration – Learn to make a unique Valentine’s Day decoration using Tinkercad; a fun 3D modeling program that will let you express your creative side. Attendees will get a 3D printed version of their design the next week. For children ages 9 to 17. This is an in-person program held at the library. Registration required. Call, visit Youth Services, or go online to register beginning Jan. 24th at 9:30 a.m.

Feb. 10 – 2 p.m. – Join us for a lecture on Zoom with Wendel White, an award-winning photographer and distinguished professor of Art and American Studies at Stockton University.

Feb. 13 – 4:30 p.m. – Valentine’s Day Party – For children ages 6-9. This event will run on a first come, first served basis. There will be tickets at the Youth Services Desk beginning a half hour prior to the program’s starting time.

Feb. 27 – 2 p.m. – Black History Month Book Discussion – Join us for a discussion about “A Most Beautiful Thing: The True Story of America’s First All-Black High School Rowing Team” by Arshay Cooper. Sponsored by the Friends of the Monroe Township Library. This is a hybrid program. Join us via Zoom or in person. Registration is required. Register at the Welcome Desk, on our website at www.monroetwplibrary.org/calendar or by phone at 732-521-5000.

The Middlesex County Magnet Schools have scheduled open houses on all five campuses for prospective students and their parents to become familiar with the career offerings and academic programs available.

Perth Amboy Campus, 457 High St., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 28, 2023.

For more information visit www.mcvts.net.

Join the Middlesex County Office of Health Services for their Winter Walk Wednesdays, scheduled to take place the last Wednesday of January (25), February (22) and March (29) at the Piscataway YMCA, 520 Hoes Lane, Piscataway. This event connects residents with local doctors and educators while walking to improve their health and well-being.

Attendees will have the opportunity to have questions answered by Hackensack Meridian Health Professionals. This free event is open to the public.

For more information on other events in Middlesex County, visit www.middlesexcountynj.gov/home.

The Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office will hold an eight-week-long Sheriff’s Civilian Academy for residents of Middlesex County in the Spring of 2023.

The Sheriff’s Civilian Academy, which is in its 10th year, is designed to educate Middlesex County residents on the various functions and duties of the Sheriff’s Office.

Applications are being accepted now for the program, which will be held at the Middlesex County Fire Academy located in Sayreville.

The first session is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. April 20. Classes will continue weekly on Thursdays. One Saturday class will be held. The program culminates with a graduation ceremony scheduled for June 15.

Applications are due no later than March 1. The application will be used to determine suitability for the program. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, reside within the County of Middlesex, have no felony convictions, not be wanted for any crime, and submit to a limited background check.

For more information on the Sheriff’s Civilian Academy, contact Officer Brittney Brodniak, at 732-745-3375 or email brittney.brodniak@co.middlesex.nj.us.

The Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes.

Stamps are used by veterans as a hobby and as therapy at VA medical centers nationwide.

The stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge.

Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations.

Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe Township 08831.

Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe; or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

Other veterans may join as associate members.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month, from May to December, at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza, in the court room.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter per year.

Korean War Veterans National LIFE membership is available for those 80 and older, and is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons campus of the VA New Jersey Health Care System, and the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland.

For more information, contact Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ@yahoo.com