Community Bulletin Board: North Brunswick: Jan. 24

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers.

The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

Volunteers needed for Woodbridge Township Domestic Violence Response Team (DVRT) in North Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Edison, Metuchen, Sayreville, South Plainfield and Woodbridge.

For more information contact dvteam@woodbridgedvrt.org, call 732-634-4500 ext. 2802, or visit woodbridgedvrt.org.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Veterans Diversion Program is looking for veteran mentors. To find out more information contact Megan Carduner at 732-745-4491 or Megan.Carduner@co.middlesex.nj.us.

The Arts Institute of Middlesex County is presenting, promoting, and supporting a multitude of arts and culture events, exhibitions, and shows throughout the month of January. These events are free to enjoy for all County residents and beyond.

January’s event highlights include:

Art Together – Art Together is the Zimmerli’s FREE drop-in family art making workshop series. Dates include Feb. 12, March 12, April 2, and May 21 from 1-3 p.m.

SEO/Web & Social Media Integration for Nonprofits – Join via Zoom on Jan. 24 at 11 a.m. for a workshop that will focus on how to generate leads and increase search rankings for a nonprofit website.

For more information visit http://www.middlesexcountynj.gov/artsandculture for full details on all the events listed above and many more. Registration details and links to live stream events are available.

The Middlesex County Magnet Schools have scheduled open houses on all five campuses for prospective students and their parents to become familiar with the career offerings and academic programs available.

Perth Amboy Campus, 457 High St., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 28, 2023.

For more information visit www.mcvts.net.

Join the Middlesex County Office of Health Services for their Winter Walk Wednesdays, scheduled to take place the last Wednesday of January (25), February (22) and March (29) at the Piscataway YMCA, 520 Hoes Lane, Piscataway. This event connects residents with local doctors and educators while walking to improve their health and well-being.

Attendees will have the opportunity to have questions answered by Hackensack Meridian Health Professionals. This free event is open to the public.

For more information on other events in Middlesex County, visit www.middlesexcountynj.gov/home.

The North Brunswick Public Library invites teens/young adults (9th grade and up), their parents/caregivers, and anyone interested to join the NJ Coalition Against Human Trafficking and Legal Services of New Jersey’s PROTECT Project for a free virtual workshop: Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention: Engaging and Empowering Youth and Families at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at the library, 880 Hermann Road, North Brunswick.

This virtual workshop aims to help adolescents, young adults, and their parents/caregivers understand how to protect themselves from exploitation by potential traffickers. Attendees will learn: What human trafficking is and isn’t and how to recognize the signs of “Red Flags” of human trafficking.

Register at: https://tinyurl.com/HumanTraffickingAware0126

Any questions, please email librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org.

RWJBarnabas Health continues its urgent appeal for blood and platelet donations, especially Type O blood, this January during National Blood Donor Month in response to a severe blood and platelet shortage among hospitals throughout the state. The surge in respiratory illnesses and recent winter weather has exacerbated the already acute nationwide shortage, and blood suppliers are in critical need of blood products in order to meet the demands throughout this winter.

New Brunswick Islamic Center Blood Drive will help in those efforts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 28 in the gymnasium, 1330 Livingston Ave., North Brunswick.

Without Walls Church is taking donations for its food pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at the church, 1845 Route 130, North Brunswick

Eagle’s Landing Day Camp is hosting its annual WinterFest Open House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 29. This event is free and open to the public for anyone who wants to learn more about the award-winning camp.

The Directors will be on hand to give guided tours of the American Camp Association accredited facility. In addition, activities will be occurring throughout the day, including airbrush tattoos and a selfie photo booth. Multiple projects will be led by instructors in both Arts & Crafts and Baking for children to complete and enjoy.

The 2023 camp season runs for eight weeks from June 26 to Aug. 18, Monday through Friday. Enrollment rates increase on Feb. 1 and this event is the last time to register before the price goes up. A full refund is available until June 1.

The camp is located at 74 Davidson Mill Road, North Brunswick.

The Middlesex County Office of Career Opportunity welcomes jobseekers of all ages to its next workshop, Combat Ageism in Your Job Search, with Dr. Amy Geffen, PhD. This webinar will discuss online learning, technology, research, and enthusiasm – all critical tools to help the real you shine through at 10 a.m. Feb. 23. For more information visit middlesexnj.gov.

Free rabies clinic for dogs and cats from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 25 at the Municipal Annex, 98 Renaissance Boulevard North, North Brunswick.

Overflow parking available in the Middle School parking lot. Dogs must be on a secure leash and cat owners must use a carrier.

The Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office will hold an eight-week-long Sheriff’s Civilian Academy for residents of Middlesex County in the Spring of 2023.

The Sheriff’s Civilian Academy, which is in its 10th year, is designed to educate Middlesex County residents on the various functions and duties of the Sheriff’s Office.

Applications are being accepted now for the program, which will be held at the Middlesex County Fire Academy located in Sayreville.

The first session is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. April 20. Classes will continue weekly on Thursdays. One Saturday class will be held. The program culminates with a graduation ceremony scheduled for June 15.

Applications are due no later than March 1. The application will be used to determine suitability for the program. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, reside within the County of Middlesex, have no felony convictions, not be wanted for any crime, and submit to a limited background check.

For more information on the Sheriff’s Civilian Academy, contact Officer Brittney Brodniak, at 732-745-3375 or email brittney.brodniak@co.middlesex.nj.us.