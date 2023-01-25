Jackson Sun News Briefs, Jan. 25

Caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients can deepen their understanding of progressive symptoms and how to address them effectively and compassionately in a

three-part, interactive, virtual program presented by the Ocean County Library.

“Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers: Understanding Middle Stage” will be offered

through Zoom at 2 p.m. Feb. 1, 8 and 15, according to a press release.

Presented in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association Greater New Jersey Chapter,

the program will offer information related to communication, relationship and behavioral changes, personal care, senior living options and preparing for hospitalization.

Attendees will also learn about home safety precautions, including medication

management, driving and wandering.

Registration for all three programs at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events is

recommended, but not required. Registrants will receive Zoom links by email. Each

session will be recorded for later posting on the Ocean County Library YouTube channel, according to the press release.

The Ocean County Library Toms River Branch, 101 Washington St., will present the

Guild Theatreworks production of A.R. Gurney’s poignant, witty “Love Letters” in Mancini Hall at 6:30 p.m. Feb 8.

Jeri Georger and John Fraraccio will star in the Pulitzer Prize-nominated play that traces the 50-year love affair between two friends whose relationship is told through their letters to one another, according to a press release.

Attendees are asked to register at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events to attend this free program. For more information, call 732-349-6200.