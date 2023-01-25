News Transcript News Briefs, Jan. 25

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:

On Jan. 4 at 12:21 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that sometime between Dec. 20 and Jan. 3, an unknown individual entered an unlocked vehicle that was parked in the driveway of a Whitemarsh Drive residence (off Route 33) and removed items valued at $39. Patrolman Joseph DeFilippis handled the report.

On Jan. 5 at 2:43 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual forcibly entered a Union Hill Road residence and removed items from the home. The value of the stolen items is unknown. Patrolman Jean Letts handled the report.

On Jan. 6 at 6:10 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual forcibly entered a first floor window of a Pension Hill Road residence, but immediately fled the scene. No items were reported missing or stolen as a result of the incident. Patrolman Matthew Meyler handled he report.

On Jan. 7 at 4 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual wearing all black clothing and white gloves entered a Silver Leaf Way residence (off Gordons Corner Road) through an unlocked window. No items were reported stolen or missing as a result of the incident. Patrolman Hayden Hrymack handled the report.

On Jan. 7 at 4 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual wearing all black clothing and white gloves entered a Silver Leaf Way residence (off Gordons Corner Road) through an unlocked window. No items were reported stolen or missing as a result of the incident. Patrolman Dennis O’Brien handled the report.

On Jan. 7 at 8:02 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual attempted to gain entry to a Monticello Court residence (off Gordons Corner Road). Patrolman Jean Letts handled the report.

On Jan. 7 at 12:26 p.m., a Jersey City resident reported that an unknown individual entered a Stratford Drive residence in the Yorktown development and removed tools valued between $1,200 and $1,500. Patrolman Kevin Ruditsky handled the report.

On Jan. 7 at 2:18 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual attempted to gain access to a Fells Drive residence (off Woodward Road). Police said a window screen was damaged during the incident. No entry was gained because the window was locked. The suspect left the area. Patrolman Jeffrey Emslie handled the report.

On Jan. 9 at 2:25 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual removed their wallet from a purse while at Panera Bread, 31 Route 9, Manalapan.

Approximately $3,000 in fraudulent purchases were reportedly made using

the stolen credit card. Patrolman Peter Pagano handled the report.

On Jan. 10 at 8:30 a.m., a Monroe Township resident reported that an unknown individual stole equipment valued at approximately $2,200 from a Pension Road business sometime during the past four months. Patrolman Peter Pagano handled the report.

The Hebrew Academy of Marlboro will host a special ceremony on Feb. 28 to dedicate a life-saving emergency vehicle on behalf of the community to United Hatzalah of Israel.

The vehicle, an ambucycle (motorcycle-ambulance), is the organization’s flagship vehicle used by emergency medical service (EMS) first responders in Israel and enables responders to arrive at the scenes of medical emergencies quickly and safely, according to a press release.

The donation is being made by the Reich family. Dan Reich, a representative of the family, is a first responder and knows firsthand the value of a quick response to medical emergencies, according to the press release.

During the dedication ceremony, students from the school will hold a special presentation followed by a short talk about United Hatzalah of Israel’s activities by Gavy Friedson, the organization’s Director of International Emergency Management and Global Ambassador.

For more information or to get involved, contact Mara Soverinsky at maras@israelrescue.org.