Lilleston to serve unexpired term left by former board president on Hopewell Valley Regional Board of Education

The Hopewell Valley Regional Board of Education has decided on Pamela Lilleston to serve the vacancy left by former Board President Deborah Linthorst following her resignation.

Linthorst, whose term runs through the end of 2024, had announced her resignationf from the school board in December 2022. She cited personal and professional reasons for her resignation.

Lilleston was one of more than five candidates to vie for Linthorst’s seat. She was selected at the Board of Education’s (BOE) Jan. 23 meeting.

“Last week the BOE held interviews to fill the remainder of former Board President Deborah Linthorst’s term. We were very impressed by the applicant [Lilleston],” Superintendent Rosetta Treece said, adding there was a consensus to choose Lilleston, who will represent Hopewell Township on the board.

Those who applied for the vacancy had to attend and interview for the vacancy at the District Administration building on Jan. 18.

“We had six interviews that night and it was not an easy decision. They all came with a well of expertise and just a commitment to bring the voice of the community to us,” Treece said.

The appointment will run until Dec. 31, according to board officials. The remaining year of Linthorst’s term will be placed on the ballot in the November 2023 general election.

Lilleston currently serves as director of Applied Research and Evalution for the New Jersey Department of Children and Families and has extensive experience in both social services and public health, according to Treece.

“She has a really strong commitment to mental health for our community and access to resources that we know will be great for the district,” she said. “Your advocacy for families and children will be a welcome part of our board.”

Vice President Andrea Driver read a note from Board President Anita Williams Galiano regarding Lilleston and the other candidates.

“I do want to welcome Dr. Pamela Lilleston and I want to acknowledge and thank the seven members of the community that threw their hats in the ring for this opportunity,” Galiano said in the note.