Common calendar, Packet papers, Jan. 26

Ongoing

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers.

The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

The Mercer County Nutrition Program for Older Adults will resume in-person lunches at nine of its locations after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The Nutrition Program for Older Adults provides a daily nutritionally balanced meal Monday through Friday, except for county and/or municipal holidays.

All meals meet the required one-third of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) daily referenced intake of nutrients for an individual 60 years or older.

Meals are available to Mercer County residents age 60 or older and their spouses (regardless of age), any county resident with a disability whose primary caregiver is a program participant, anyone volunteering in the program, and the personal care aides of program participants when they accompany a participant to the site where the meals are provided.

In-person services will be hosted at: Jennye Stubblefield Senior Center and Sam Naples Community Center in Trenton, Lawrence Township Senior Center, Princeton Café for Older Adults, John O. Wilson Neighborhood Service Center in Hamilton, Hamilton Senior Center, Hopewell Valley Senior Center, Hollowbrook Community Center in Ewing, and Robbinsville Senior Center.

Most meal services begin at 11:30 a.m., although times may vary by location, so call 609-989-6650 or inquire at a local site.

No payment is required for a meal; however, there is a suggested donation of $1 for each meal provided.

Reservations are required; call 609-989-6650 to reserve a spot.

Monthly menus can be found on the Nutrition Program for Older Adults web page.

If transportation is a barrier to participating in the congregate meals, Mercer County TRADE may be able to help; call 609-530-1971 or email trade@mercercounty.org. Some of the sites also may have transportation options for its participants.

There may be home-delivered options.

The South Ward Senior Center and North 25 Terminal/Reading Senior Center in Trenton will remain closed due to ongoing construction, and no service will be provided at this time. Additionally, the East Windsor Senior Center is under construction, but will continue to provide grab-and-go and home-delivered services.

For more information, call 609-989-6650 or email adrc@mercercounty.org.

The Bordentown Township Police Department offers Straight to Treatment on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Insurance is not necessary to receive assistance. Neither is residency in Burlington County. No appointment is needed.

For more information visit www.straighttotreatment.com or email treatment@co.burlington.nj.us.

The Hightstown and the East Windsor Police Departments in partnership with Womanspace Inc. is currently accepting applications for volunteers from the greater Hightstown and East Windsor areas to become members of the Womanspace/Mercer County’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Victim Response Team.

Training of the response team is scheduled to begin on March 14, 2023. For those interested and for more information contact Womanspace at DVVRT@womanspace.org or SASS@womanspace.org. Applications must be received by February 15, 2023.

Somerset County’s Volunteer Services and AARP are teaming up again to provide the Tax-Aide program to help residents prepare their taxes. The free tax-counseling service is available to all county residents, but designed specifically for older adults, residents with disabilities, and lower-income residents who need help preparing federal and New Jersey income tax returns. To make an appointment, call the Somerset County Office of Volunteer Services at 908-541-5710 after Feb. 1.

Registration is open for HEWYBL’s Spring 2023 flag football season. HEWYBL is open to boys and girls from all area towns, and has both co-ed teams and all-girls teams.

HEWYBL Flag Football is open to players who will be in grades K-9 this spring. The registration deadline is March 15 and the season will run from early April to early June. Games will be played in East Windsor.

HEWYBL flag football typically draws players from Allentown, Cranbury, East Windsor, Hamilton, Hightstown, Millstone, Robbinsville, West Windsor and other surrounding towns.

Season details can be viewed at www.HEWYBL.com. To register, go to www.HEWYBL.com and select REGISTER at the upper right-hand corner. If you have any questions about HEWYBL Flag Football or the upcoming season, email hewyblflag@gmail.com.

The 23rd season of Girls on the Run of Central New Jersey (GOTRCNJ) is underway as registration for the spring is scheduled to open March 1. Volunteer coaches are always in demand and details can be found at http://www.gotrcnj.org.

Coaches do not need to be runners or athletic. The goal of the coaches is not to teach the girls how to run. The key takeaway from the curriculum is for the girls to learn about confidence, character, caring, connection, and contribution to community. The girls learn to build self-worth, recognize their inner power to make positive decisions in their lives, while celebrating their uniqueness. These dynamic lessons instill valuable life skills including the important connection between emotional and physical health.

There is still time to volunteer as a coach or to start a new site for the spring season. For information go to www.gotrcnj.org or contact donna.york@girlsontherun.org.

La Shir – The Jewish Community Choir of Princeton is back to in-person rehearsals after a two-year “COVID interruption.” New members are invited to join the group as it launches its 40th anniversary season.

LaShir’s members come from Mercer, Middlesex and Bucks counties. Repertoire spans 500 years of Jewish choral tradition, with selections in Hebrew, Yiddish, Ladino and English

LaShir rehearses from 7:30-9 p.m. on Thursday evenings at The Jewish Center, 435 Nassau

Street in Princeton. Experienced singers of all vocal ranges who are interested in joining are encouraged to contact LaShirDirector@gmail.com.

The Sourland Conservancy – this season and all year round – is thankful for every single member, volunteer, partner, and supporter for everything they do to save the Sourland Region’s important history and ecology.

Sourland Conservancy is at 83 Princeton Avenue, Suite 1A, Hopewell.

If you have planted any native plants and trees at your home or business, please email the Conservancy to let them know. They would like to highlight the efforts of private citizens in planting native to help connect green spaces and provide habitat for native and migratory species. For more information, visit their website www.sourland.org or email info@sourland.org.

January and February at Gourgaud Gallery

In January, Gourgaud Gallery and the Cranbury Arts Council will host a retrospective collection from Monica Sebald Kennedy. The collection will be on display through Jan. 30.

Monica was born in Spain and grew up in Germany in a culturally diverse family. She studied communications design in Wuerzburg, Germany and freestyle painting in Salamanca, Spain.

Her father was a well-known bookbinder in Wuerzburg and encouraged me to work as book illustrator.

She is associated with the Garden State Watercolor Society and is a board member with The Creative Collective.

In February, the Cranbury Arts Council and The Gourgaud Gallery will host the Princeton High School Emerging Artist Showcase 2023

This exhibition features recent artwork from the upper-level studio courses from Princeton High School: 2D II, 2D III, 3D II, 3D III, Art of Craft and Studio IV. These emerging artists are beginning to explore advanced conceptual notions of design, identity, place, and more using a variety of media, including printmaking, painting, drawing, ceramics, and sculpture.

The exhibit begins on Feb. 1 and runs through Feb. 26. An Exhibition Closing/Reception is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Feb. 26.

The Gallery in Town Hall is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

As part of a non-profit Cranbury Arts Council, The Gourgaud Gallery donates 20% of art sales to the Cranbury Arts Council and its programs that supports arts in the community. Checks made out to the artist, or cash are accepted as payment. For more information visit https://www.cranburytownship.org/about/pages/gourgaud-gallery and visit https://www.cranburyartscouncil.org.

Princeton Symphony Orchestra 2022-23 season

Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) 2022-23 season is open. Upcoming dates include:

Feb. 4,5 – Brahms & Beethoven – Showtimes are 8 p.m. Feb. 4, 4 p.m. Feb. 5.

March 11, 12 – Seven Decisions of Gandhi – Showtimes are 8 p.m. March 11, 4 p.m. March 12.

May 13, 14 – Harold in Italy – Showtimes are 8 p.m. May 13, 4 p.m. May 14.

The PSO’s 2023 Princeton Festival – June 9-25 – will include an opera, orchestral concerts, chamber music, Broadway tunes, a Baroque performance, and much more.

Silva Gallery of Art at The Pennington School

The Silva Gallery of Art at The Pennington School will host an exhibition – “The Bond of Inspiration” – featuring the work of internationally acclaimed artist J. Seward Johnson II through March 30.

The exhibit will feature Seward Johnson’s Midnight Snack Art trays, alongside India Blake Johnson’s photography, in the Silva Gallery of Art on the campus of The Pennington

School. A reception, open to the public, will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Feb. 9. The exhibit is also open to the public by appointment.

The Silva Gallery is located on the School’s campus at 112 W. Delaware Ave., Pennington. For further information, call the Silva Gallery at 609–737–4133 or email gallery director Dolores Eaton at deaton@pennington.org or silvagallery@pennington.org.

Through January

The public is invited to an exhibit and sale of artwork created by the artists of the ANEW Artist Alliance at the Lambertville Free Public Library, 6 Lilly St., Lambertville, through Jan. 27.

ANEW is a group of eighteen self-taught visual artists who participated together for many years in the art program at the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen.

The gallery is open to the public:

Monday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday: noon to 9 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

The library staff can be reached at 609-397-0276 or staff@lambertvillelibrary.org. For more information, including requests to interview the artists, contact Susan Darley at 609-921-1825.

Morven Museum & Garden in Princeton will have a historic slideshow where visitors can learn how the Princeton Battle Monumnet came to be, as well as special ephemera provided by the Historical Society of Princeton in an exhibition in the museum, the latter of which can be seen through January.

The Museum held a commemoration in celebration of the 100-year anniversary with an unveiling and dedication on June. 9

The monument was designed by Beaux Arts sculptor Frederick MacMonnies to commemorate the 1777 Battle of Princeton, and its installation was made possible by Helen and Bayard Stockton, residents of Morven at the time.

Visitors can view the slideshow with Museum admission, or for free for Morven members.

Morven Museum & Garden, 55 Stockton St., Princeton, is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit www.morven.org

Online submission is underway for the Pinelands Preservation Alliance’s (PPA) “Pinelands” 2023 Juried Photographic Exhibition. The goal of the exhibit is to celebrate the New Jersey Pinelands, the nation’s first National Reserve, with photographs that capture its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage. This year, black and white and color images taken within the boundaries of the New Jersey Pinelands National Reserve in the following categories will be accepted: (1) Landscape, (2) Flora and Fauna, and (3) Other (People, Towns, Architecture, Culture, History, Recreation, etc).

Registration will close Jan. 30.

For more information visit https://pinelandsalliance.org/explore-the-pinelands/pinelands-events-and-programs/photography-exhibit/

Begins Feb. 4

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory’s (PPPL) Ronald E. Hatcher Science Saturday lecture series begins Feb. 4

Feb. 4 – 9:30-11 a.m. – “The Race for 6G Wireless: The Challenges and Opportunities Ahead.”

Feb. 11 – 9:30-11 a.m. – “Dogs and Humans with Williams Syndrome.”

Feb. 18 – 9:30-11 a.m. – “Saving the Sonorine: An Early 20th Century Form of Voice Mail.”

March 4 – 9:30-11 a.m. – “What’s Up with the Weather?”

March 11 – 9:30-11 a.m. – “High-field Tokamaks: The Fastest and Surest Path to a Fusion

Energy Power Plan.”

Visit https://www.pppl.gov/events/science-saturday for additional information.

Through Feb. 7

The artists of Princeton Makes, the Princeton-based artist cooperative, will host an exhibition of their work at Small World Coffee, 14 Witherspoon St., Princeton, through Feb. 7. An opening reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 6 at Small World Coffee. The reception will feature live music by Zeke Levine, and an opportunity to meet the artists showing their work in the exhibition. All works will be available for purchase.

Additional information is available at www.princetonmakes.com, and everyone is invited to follow Princeton Makes on Facebook and Instagram.

Through March 14

Manifesting Beloved Community Art Exhibition

West Windsor Arts and Art Against Racism presents Manifesting Beloved Community, a juried exhibition of work exploring the relationship of community health with race, racism and efforts to create an antiracist society. Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., beloved community represents a global vision where all people share in the wealth of a healed planet.

The show opened Jan. 10 and will run through March 14. West Windsor Arts Council is located at 952 Alexander Road, Princeton Junction.

January and February at Hopewell Public Library

Jan. 28 – 10-11 a.m. – Lunar New Year Storytime with Local Author Yobe Qiu – The Hopewell Train Station.

Jan. 30 – 10:30 a.m. – Preschool Storytime – The Hopewell Train Station.

Feb. 1 – 7-8 p.m. – Wednesday Night Out: Lichens of the Hopewell Valley with Dennis Waters – The Hopewell Theater.

Feb. 6 – 10:30 a.m. – Preschool Storytime – The Hopewell Train Station, 2 Railroad Place, Hopewell.

Feb. 7, 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Drum Circle – The Hopewell Train Station.

Feb. 7 – 7-8 p.m. – HPL Book Club – The Hopewell Public Library, 13 East Broad St., Hopewell.

Feb. 13 – 10:30 a.m. – Preschool Storytime – The Hopewell Train Station.

Feb. 15, 2:30-4:00 p.m. – Creative Aging: Genealogy 1 – The Hopewell Public Library.

Feb. 20 – 10:30 a.m. – Preschool Storytime – The Hopewell Train Station.

Feb. 22 – 2:30-4 p.m. – Creative Aging: Genealogy 2 – The Hopewell Public Library. Register at redlibrary.org.

February 25 – 10-11 a.m. – Saturday Storytime with Local Author Barbara Valenza – 2 Railroad Place

Feb. 27 – 10:30 a.m. – Preschool Storytime – The Hopewell Train Station.

Jewish Center of Princeton Presents:

Feb. 5. and Feb. 26 – 9:30 a.m. – A Fresh Look at Pirkei Avot

Two more sessions remain. The second session will focus on the major innovations in Judaism that took place in the first two centuries of the common era, as reflected in Pirkei Avot. In the third session, we will read and discuss a selection of the 88 ethical instructions Joe has extracted from Pirkei Avot. The public is welcome to attend any or all of these sessions.

To register, go to https://thejewishcenterofprinceton.shulcloud.com/form/rosenstein

McCarter Theatre Presents:

Between Two Knees, by acclaimed intertribal sketch comedy troupe The 1941’s and directed by Eric Ting. The production is on stage at McCarter’s Matthews Theatre, 91 University Place, Princeton, starting Jan. 31, through Feb. 13. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Patron Services Office at 609-258-2787.

Friday, Jan. 27

Greater Somerset County YMCA (GSCYMCA) is partnering with Community in Crisis to hold a Youth Mental Health First Aid training session that will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at Somerset Hills YMCA, 140 Mount Airy Road, Basking Ridge.

The Youth Mental Health First Aid training is free and open to the community, ages 18 and older. Registration is limited to 30 participants. For more information, contact Susan Visser: svisser@communityincrisis.org or visit communityincrisis.org and gscymca.org.

GSCYMCA is holding its next American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Courses from Jan. 27-29 and on March 3-5 in an effort to increase water safety in the community. Participants can expect to gain the knowledge and learn the skills to perform water rescues, as well as prevent and respond to aquatic emergencies.

Participants must be 15 by the end of the course and must pass the pretest before taking the course. To meet pretest requirements, participants must swim 300 yards continuously; breaststroke and freestyle are the only strokes allowed. To learn additional requirements and to register, please visit gscymca.org.

Hopewell Valley Senior Services presents Health and Happiness Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 27 at the auditorium of the Hopewell Township Municipal Building, 201 Washington Crossing-Pennington Road, Titusville. Lunch will be provided by Brandywine Living at Pennington. For more information call 609-537-0236 or email seniorservices@hopewelltwp.org.

Quaker Bridge Mall presents:

Family-friendly events in partnership with a number of local community groups and national organizations.

Jan. 28 – 1-3 p.m. – Lunar New Year celebration – center court

Feb. 4 – 11 a.m. – Pinewood Derby – JC Penney Court

Feb. 4 – noon to 3 p.m. – Summer Camp Fair – center court

Friday through Monday, Jan. 27-30

Shop the Friends of the Lawrence Library January Book Sale for thousands of used, gently-read books for readers of all ages. The sale opens to the general public Jan. 27, 1-4:30 p.m. and ends Jan. 30 at 4:30 p.m. at the Lawrence Headquarters Branch of the Mercer County Library System, 2751 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville. Cash or checks only. The book sale’s Early Admission from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 27, is an ideal opportunity to be the first to enjoy some amazing deals. After the Early Admission event, entry to the sale is free and open to the general public. The book sale will be open from 1-4:30 p.m. Jan. 27, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 28, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 29 and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 30. Book donations for the Friends of the Lawrence Library book sale are being accepted at the Lawrence Headquarters Branch. Proceeds from the book sale fund programs and other library services that benefit library patrons of all ages. For more information about the library and its programs please call 609-883-8294 or visit www.mcl.org. Sunday, Jan. 29 All boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are invited to participate in the local level of competition for the 2023 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship. The local competition will be held from 3:30–4:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at Auten Road School Gym, 281 Auten Road, Hillsborough. The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local, district and state level competition. For any additional information contact domferrigno@comcast.net. John Bianculli Trio with Greg Novick on bass and Tom Baker on drums will perform from 11 a.m. to 3 pm. Jan. 29 during Sunday Brunch at Americana Kitchen & Bar in East Windsor 359 US Highway 130, East Windsor. For more information call 609-448-4477 or visit https://www.americanakitchenandbar.com. Culture Immersion: Prasadam Distribution and Kirtan will be held from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Princeton YMCA, 59 Paul Robeson Place, Princeton. The program is held every last Sunday of each month. In February

Princeton Senior Resource Center offers programs in-person, hybrid or virtual. Visit princetonsenior.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Jewish Family Service of Somerset, Hunterdon and Warren Counties is offering a Job Seekers Success Group for active job seekers who are unemployed, underemployed or seeking a career change. The next group will be held from 7-9 p.m. Feb. 1. This meeting will be held via Zoom. The topic for this session is “Creating a Target Market for your Job Search” presented by Paul Cecala, Chief Career Navigator.

This group is offered free of charge and are open to the entire community. Funding for this program is provided by grants from The Arnold A. Schwartz Foundation, Affinity Federal Credit Union and Magyar Bank. Registration is required to receive the Zoom invitation and to be admitted to the group. To register or for information about Career Counseling Services, please contact Elise Prezant at eprezant@JewishFamilySvc.org or 908-725-7799 ext. 108.

Thursday, Feb. 2

The 55-Plus Club of Princeton will meet via Zoom at 10 a.m. Feb. 2. Michael Walzer, Professor Emeritus of Social Science at the Institute for Advanced Study, will speak on “Toleration and its Discontents.”

To join this meeting online, visit princetonol.com/groups/55plus and follow directions. Meetings are free with a suggested donation of $5 (see website for payment options).

Friday, Feb. 3

The Hopewell Township Police Department is holding an open house from 5-7 p.m. in the Hopewell Township Municipal Building Auditorium, 203 Washington Crossing Pe Rd., Titusville, Feb. 3.

Police officer applicants and members of the Hopewell Valley community are encouraged to attend. All are welcome. Contact Chief James Rosso with any questions at 609-737-3100.

Holy Grounds Coffee House, a bi-monthly presentation of First Fridays in Cranbury, will host “Music on a Winter’s Night,” an evening of soulful, positive, contemporary music featuring singer-songwriter Wendy Schettig. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the music kicks off at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at the coffee house, Cranbury U.M. Church, 21 N. Main St. Cranbury.

You can learn more or reserve you spot by going to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/502698403457

Fund for Irish Studies at Princeton University presents “The Quiet Girls of Early Ireland: Women in Medieval Irish Literature” by Dr. Geraldine Parsons of University of Glasgow at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at James Stewart Film Theater, 185 Nassau St. Princeton.

Saturday, Feb. 4

It’s National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. Super Sundaes’ will hold its 10th annual fundraiser to benefit Steps Together, a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring the Hillsborough community to pay their blessing forward and support Somerset County families facing a medical crisis.

Super Sundaes is located at 435 Amwell Road, Amwell Center, Hillsborough.

Sunday, Feb. 5

The Dryden Ensemble presents “Anna Magdalena Bach: Her Story” at 3 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Princeton Theological Seminary Chapel, 64 Mercer St., Princeton.

The concert is free and open to the public. Dryden Ensemble’s series continues on March 25-26 with a concert entitled “Pergolesi & Bach” and on April 16, the ensemble concludes its season with a special theatrical entertainment.

For more information visit drydenensemle.org.

Friday, Feb. 6

Lewis Center for the Arts at Princeton University presents reading by Dantiel W. Moniz and Princeton Creative Writing Seniors at 5 p.m. Feb. 6 at Drapkin Studio, Lewis Arts complex on the Princeton University campus, 122 Alexander St., Princeton. Free and open to the public.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

The Jewish Center Princeton presents Jewish Doubt at 7 p.m. on Feb. 8 with Ayala Fader, author of “Hidden Heretics: Jewish Doubt in the Digital Age” who will be speaking with Leora Batnitzky, director of the Program in Judaic Studies, Princeton University.

Register for in-person or Zoom link at https://bit.ly/jewishdoubt

Friday, Feb. 10

Lawrence Recreation will hold a Valentine’s Day Candlelight Walk and Food Trucks from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 10 at Colonial Lake Park, Brunswick Avenue.

Princeton University Concerts (PUC) presents:

Young violinist Alexi Kenney will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 in Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall. As part of his time at Princeton, Kenney will also visit Trenton Public Schools with Trenton Arts at Princeton to work with high school music students in grades 10-12, as part of PUC’s “Neighborhood Music Project.” He will perform for and rehearse with students, as well as facilitate discussions around music.

PUC launched a brand-new initiative: Do-Re-Meet – Social events for Music Lovers. The first program of its kind, Do-Re-Meet encompasses a variety of pre-concert events including a speed dating session; Find Your Friends, a “speed friending” event for people seeking a concert-going community; and an LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer) Single Mingle, presented in partnership with the Princeton University Gender and Sexuality Resource Center.

March 26 – 4-5:30 p.m. Find Your Friends social event – 6 p.m. concert featuring the Chiaroscuro Quartet

April 12 – 7-8:30 p.m. Speed Dating social event – 9 p.m. concert featuring jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant

For tickets or more information visit puc.princeton.edu.

Thomas Edison Film Festival

The 42nd season of the renowned Thomas Edison Film Festival (TEFF) will premiere with a screening, a virtual discussion with filmmakers, and films available to view on-demand, presented in collaboration with Princeton University’s Lewis Center for the Arts. The festival is free and open to the public.

Feb. 17 – 6:30 p.m. – Reception, in-person screening, and Q&A in the James Stewart Film Theater, 185 Nassau St., Princeton.

Feb. 18 – 6 p.m. – Online via Zoom (no advance registration required) for live-streamed discussion with filmmakers.

Feb. 18-25 – View all seven films on-demand at the Thomas Edison Film Festival website and click on “Watch the premiere on-demand.”

For more information visit https://arts.princeton.edu/events/2023-thomas-edison-film-festival-premiere-screening/2023-02-17/

Sunday, Feb. 26

The Lawrence Historical Society annual meeting will feature David Price’s presentation of “The Most Pivotal Moment in the American Revolution?” from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Lawrence Township Public Library, 2751 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence.

Saturday, March 4

The Somerset County Library System of New Jersey (SCLSNJ) will host the seventh annual Somerset County Bee Spectacular Spelling Bee at 1 p.m. March 4 in Council Chambers in the Montgomery Township Municipal Building, 100 Community Drive, Skillman.

June

The American Repertory Ballet (ARB) will close its season at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, June 9-11, with PREMIERE3 featuring the company premiere and revival of Arthur Mitchell’s invigorating Holberg Suite set to the music of Edvard Grieg, as well as highly anticipated world premieres by Amy Seiwert and Ethan Stiefel.

For more information, contact Dan Bauer at dbauer@arballet.org or 609-921-7758.

Continuing events

Hopewell Township officials remind residents about annual pet licenses, which are required by the state for all dogs and cats. A proof of rabies vaccination is required for the license to be issued.

The township’s pet licensing fees are $22.20 for spayed or neutered dog, and $21 for spayed/neutered cats. If an animal is not spayed or neutered, the fee is $3 more. Pet owners received a notice back in October, with a deadline for payment at the end of January.

The Burlington County Sheriff’s Department will perform safety seat inspections every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5-8 p.m.

No appointment required.

The service is offered free of charge to improve child safety.

A typical inspection takes about 20 minutes.

Inspections are performed at the Burlington County Administration Building, 49 Rancocas Road, Mount Holly. Residents can call 609-265-3788 when they arrive and ask for the on-duty child safety seat technician.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking volunteers who are willing to make a difference with individuals who are experiencing the challenge of end-of-life.

Dove Hospice Services is looking for individuals who can dedicate a small amount of time each month to provide companionship-friendly visits, life review, play cards, sewing, knitting or craft projects, music enrichment, pet therapy and office or administrative assistance, according to a press release.

Dove Hospice Services is expanding its “We Honor Veterans” program and is seeking motivated veterans who are interested in providing compassion, support and outreach to fellow veterans and their families.

Visits can be made to individuals living in facilities or private homes. Ongoing training is provided. Volunteers must be 18 or older and a COVID vaccine is required. For additional information, contact Michelle Rutigliano at 732-405-3035.

This fall, Rider University will begin offering a cannabis studies certificate program. The 100% online program provides students with the credentials and expertise to enter the legal cannabis market.

The program explores the biological, legal, ethical, business and practical aspects of the industry through four courses.

The capstone course is taught by an industry professional, allowing students to gain experience and learn about future internship and job opportunities.

The program is open to those interested in any aspect of the cannabis industry, with no prerequisites or previous degrees required.

Registration is required at https://admissions.rider.edu/register/cannabislaunch

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Somerset, Hunterdon, and Warren Counties (CASA SHaW), which is dedicated to foster children in the region, is seeking applications from individuals in the community to serve on the CASA SHaW Board of Trustees.

Individuals who are interested in applying to become a member of the CASA SHaW Board of Trustees should send their resumes and credentials to CASA SHaW at info@casashaw.org.

CASA SHaW is part of a statewide network of community-based, non-profit programs that recruit, screen, train and supervise volunteers to “Speak Up for a Child” removed from home due to abuse or neglect. CASA is the only program in New Jersey that uses trained volunteers to work one-on-one with children, ensuring that each one gets the services needed and achieves permanency in a safe, nurturing home.

For more information, visit www.casaofnj.org.

Hillsborough Township’s Senior Chapters A and B each provide an experience for seniors looking to get out, mingle and experience new things. Trips, theaters, entertainment, card games, speakers, hobbies, talent shows, restaurants, history, and health screenings are some of the activities.

The first and second Thursdays of each month are designated for regular meetings at the municipal building for Chapter A and Chapter B, respectively.

Any Hillsborough senior age 60 or over who is interested in learning more can contact the Social Services Department at 908-369-3880.

The Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes.

Stamps are used by veterans as a hobby and as therapy at VA medical centers nationwide.

The stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge.

Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations.

Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe Township 08831.

The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) and the Office of the New Jersey Coordinator of Addiction Responses and Enforcement Strategies (NJ CARES), which is responsible for overseeing addiction-fighting efforts across the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, have renewed their partnership to host the Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series in 2022.

The Learning Series, which began in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, features regular webinars focusing on various aspects of the opioid epidemic and its impact on New Jersey and the nation. It is a branch of PDFNJ’s Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day initiative, which is held annually on Oct. 6 to educate residents and prescribers on the risks of prescription opioids and to raise awareness of the opioid crisis throughout the state.

The 2022 Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series will include a webinar every month on wide-ranging topics concerning the opioid epidemic, including medication-assisted treatment, harm reduction, the impact on families and addiction recovery.

To learn more about the Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day and for a schedule of this year’s webinars, visit knockoutday.drugfreenj.org.

Volunteers are needed to help end domestic violence in Burlington County.

The Domestic Violence Response Team consists of volunteers who work with Providence House, domestic violence services and police departments to help people who experience domestic violence by empowering and advocating for survivors.

Must be 18 years of age or older, a resident or employee of Burlington County, have a valid New Jersey driver’s license and access to transportation, and no criminal history.

For more information, call 856-904-4344 or email abaum@cctrenton.org

East Windsor residents can volunteer for appointment to various township boards and committees, including the Clean Communities Advisory Committee, Commission on Aging, East Windsor Municipal Alliance for the Prevention of Substance Abuse, Economic Development Committee, Environmental Commission, Health Advisory Board, Local Assistance Board, Planning Board, Recreation Commission, and Zoning Board of Adjustment.

The mayor and council will make appointments at the January reorganization meeting, as well as throughout the year as opportunities arise.

Residents interested in volunteering can obtain an application form from the Municipal Clerk or from the township website or send a letter of interest and a resume or information about their background to: Mayor Janice S. Mironov and Council Members, East Windsor Township Municipal Building, 16 Lanning Blvd., East Windsor 08520; or fax to 609-443-8303.

For an application form or further information, call 609-443-4000, ext. 238.

The U.S. State Department is experiencing longer than usual delays in the processing times of passports.

For those looking to travel and needing to renew their passports, it is advised to begin this process immediately. The current wait times for passport services is 10 weeks for expedited services and up to 14 weeks from the time of submission for a regular application. This delay is likely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information regarding passports, visit the Mercer County Clerk’s website at www.mercercounty.org/government/county-clerk-/office-services/passports or call the clerk’s passport office at 609-989-6473; for Spanish, call 609-989-6131 or 609-989-6122.

Appointments at the Mercer County Connection, located at 957 Route 33, Hamilton, are available weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment at the Mercer County Connection, call 609-890-9800.

All customers must have applications filled out, money orders and checks along with documentation and copies prior to appointment. Delays in appointment availability may be experienced due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Mercer County’s Swift911 system notifies the public in the event of an emergency or for sharing important information via phone, text or email.

All calls will have the caller ID of “Mercer County Alert.”

Personal information will not be provided to any outside agencies or companies.

To sign up, visit www.mercercounty.org/departments/emergency-management-public-safety/mercer-county-emergency-notification-system

For assistance with registration, email OEM@mercercounty.org

Mercer County posts regarding emergency closures are available at www.cancellations.com/ and www.fox29.com/closings

Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe; or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

Other veterans may join as associate members.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month, from May to December, at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza, in the court room.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter per year.

Korean War Veterans National LIFE membership is available for those 80 and older, and is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons campus of the VA New Jersey Health Care System, and the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland.

For more information, contact Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ@yahoo.com

The Burlington County Lyceum of History and Natural Sciences is turning into a wedding venue.

Burlington County Clerk Joanne Schwartz will begin performing weddings every Wednesday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. by appointment only, in the historic and picturesque Lyceum building on High Street in Mount Holly.

Burlington County couples interested in being married can make appointments online at http://co.burlington.nj.us/611/Marriage-Services.

There is no fee for the service, but couples must obtain a marriage license from the municipality where either the bride or groom resides or from Mount Holly, where the Lyceum is located. Obtaining a license typically takes 72 hours.

For more information, call the Clerk’s Office at 609-265-5142.

Bentley Community Services, a designated 501 (c) 3 charitable organization, has been helping working families in financial crisis regain self-sufficiency by providing a full range of grocery provisions and more each week, offsetting grocery bills.

Bentley creates access to healthy foods, facilitating healthy diets and nutrition for these families. The crucial monies that families save are applied toward their mortgages, rent, monthly bills and expenses, debt, medical bills and more as these families work toward financial stability and security.

Bentley also offers educational and informational workshops throughout the year facilitated by professionals.

Bentley Community Services is located at 4064 Route 1 north, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick, but helps families in communities from the entire central New Jersey region, including Mercer, Middlesex, Hunterdon, Somerset and Monmouth counties.

For more information, call 908-227-0684 or visit www.bentleycommunityservices.org

Donations of perishable, non-perishable foods and toiletries are accepted throughout the year.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

NAMI In Our Own Voice (NAMI En Nuestra Propia Voz) is a program by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Jersey chapter geared toward community education and reducing the stigma of mental health, as trained volunteers share their lived experience of mental health recovery.

To schedule a presentation at a school, PTA meeting, congregation, town hall, support group or professional training, email ioov@naminj.org

Presentations are available in English and Spanish.

Central Jersey SCORE, a non-profit resource partner of the Small Business Administration, is looking for volunteers to assist people looking to start a business or grow an existing small business.

The organization is recruiting business owners and executives, both current and retired, who want to share their experience and knowledge with today’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

The Central Jersey Chapter of SCORE serves Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties.

Central Jersey SCORE provides in-person mentoring and webinars, both offered virtually in line with current pandemic restrictions. In addition, the SCORE website offers tools and templates on a wide variety of topics and numerous online courses and webinars to assist small business owners through every aspect of business development and management. Services are offered free of charge.

Anyone interested in volunteering with SCORE or seeking additional information should email marcia.glatman@scorevolunteer.org

The Mercer County Solidarity Network (MCSN) is a new mutual aid group designed to connect people in need throughout Mercer County with people who can help meet those needs.

The group is looking for individuals, families and businesses who would like to donate their time, resources or goods/services with people who have been affected by the pandemic and who request support. There is no minimum obligation – donors can specify whatever they feel they can provide and the group will match donors with individuals who have expressed a related need.

To sign up as a donor, visit www.mercersolidarity.org/ or email MercerCountyPOL@gmail.com.

Send items to calendar@centraljersey.com. The deadline for submissions each week is 5 p.m. on Tuesday. For details, call 732-358-5200, ext. 8233.