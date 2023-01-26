Jackson Sun On Campus, Jan. 25

Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H., has named the following students to the Fall 2022 president’s list (minimum 3.70 GPA): Zakary Baran of Jackson and Julian Reeves of Jackson.

Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 646 new initiates from 23 universities in December 2022. Jenna Rutherford of Jackson was initiated at Stockton University, Galloway Township. Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars and embrace the ODK ideals.

Belmont University, Nashville, Tenn., has named Samantha Schmidt of Jackson to the dean’s list for the Fall 2022 semester.

York College of Pennsylvania has named the following students to the Fall 2022 dean’s list: Rori Englert of Jackson, a Class of 2023 sport management major; Tyler Howlett of Jackson, a Class of 2024 mechanical engineering major; and Jack Weiser of Jackson, a Class of 2024 healthcare administration major.

DeSales University, Center Valley, Pa., has named Lia Maggu of Jackson to the Fall 2022 dean’s list. Lia is majoring in medical studies.

Moravian University, Bethlehem, Pa., has named Kara Vashey of Jackson to the dean’s honor list for the Fall 2022 semester.